Senator, local mayor endorse Sorenson for sheriff

PLATTSMOUTH – Endorsements continue arriving in support for Robert Sorenson for sheriff of Cass County.

The latest to endorse the current Plattsmouth police officer are State Sen. Rob Clements and Murray Mayor Jeff Anderson.

Clements said Sorenson has the law enforcement experience and dedication to be an effective sheriff.

“He’s a conservative who will target drug dealers, sex trafficking and safety on our roads and around our schools,” Clements said. “I am proud to endorse Robert Sorenson and vote for him in the Republican primary.”

Meanwhile, Anderson said Sorenson’s dedication to the county residents has been clearly evident.

“He has made multiple appearances throughout the county the past two years sharing his plans and ideas to help serve, protect and make Cass County a safer place to live,” Anderson said. “Robert Sorenson recognizes that the small villages and communities in Cass County are currently lacking law enforcement services.”

Sorenson is currently serving as the school resource officer for Plattsmouth Community Schools. He formerly served as a county deputy sheriff.

He is a member of the Nehawka Board of Trustees, a volunteer firefighter for that village, plus serves as a mentor in the Teammates program for kids. He is also a board member for the Lions Club.

He is seeking to replace longtime sheriff William Brueggemann, who announced last year he would not seek re-election in 2022.

Other endorsements Sorenson has received include those from Weeping Water Mayor Michael Barrett and Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

Sorenson is running against Lawrence Burke, a lieutenant in the county sheriff’s department.

Since both are Republicans, they will face off in a primary on May 10.

