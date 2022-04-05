Solar power for Plattsmouth discussed

PLATTSMOUTH – The idea of bringing solar power to Plattsmouth was brought up Monday evening.

Craig Vincent, account manager for the Nebraska Public Power District, went before the Plattsmouth City Council to discuss NPPD’s Sunwise Community Solar Program.

“We’ve had discussions with Plattsmouth going on several years now,” Vincent said. “It’s a service to communities to facilitate a solar energy product for communities to use and residents to take advantage of. It is sized to the community.”

According to Vincent, the program features a utility scale solar facility interconnected to an electric distribution or sub-transmission line where multiple end-use customers within the community could participate.

End-use customers would avoid “up front” capital investments for solar power with the developer responsible for a solar facility installation and maintenance, Vincent said.

It would also eliminate taxes, insurance and electrical inspections for end-use customers, he said.

For its part, the city of Plattsmouth would identify interest in a solar facility and the available land where a 1.7 megawatt facility would be located on 10 acres.

For customers wanting to participate, they would subscribe to “shares” that are blocks of energy equal to 150 kWh per month. They would pay a $50 enrollment fee that would be refundable after three years in the program.

Customers would receive credit/charge on monthly bills per subscription.

With city approval, NPPD would sign agreements with a developer for a 20- to 30-year term. The city would sign a land lease agreement with the developer, who would construct the facility with NPPD providing interconnection.

Following the presentation, the council seemed to take a cautious approach and simply requested City Administrator Emily Bausch look into possible sites for such a facility.

“We have not committed to it at all, yet,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “I think it’s an opportunity for us to move forward to see if we really want it, to see if it’s an advantage to the citizens. I think it’s something we need to look at.”

