South Bend man killed in interstate accident

ASHLAND – A 54-year-old man from South Bend, Patrick Cunningham, was killed Thursday morning in an accident on Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m., the patrol said.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers believe the accident occurred near mile marker 423, which is near Ashland, when a westbound semi-truck/tanker trailer attempted to pass a motorcycle.

The semi made contact with another westbound semi-truck/trailer, pushing that semi into the left lane, colliding with a van. The first semi then over-corrected and struck the motorcycle and rider, the patrol said.

That rider, identified as Cunningham, 54, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the patrol said. There were no other injuries.

The interstate was closed in the area for westbound traffic for approximately six hours. The patrol was still investigating the accident as of Friday with assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.