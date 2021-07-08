State senator of Cass County to seek re-election

ELMWOOD – District 2 State Sen. Rob Clements, whose district represents Cass County and parts of Sarpy and Otoe counties, announced on Thursday he will seek re-election next year.

Clements, an Elmwood banker, insurance agent and tax preparer, was first appointed to the Nebraska Legislature’s District 2 in 2017 and was subsequently elected in 2018.

“Over the last five years, I have worked to lower property taxes, hold down the growth in state spending, protect the Second Amendment and defend innocent life,” said Clements, age 70. “It would be my honor to continue serving the community where I have spent most of my life.

“Cass County has been my family’s home for generations, and I’m proud to have been born and raised here. While serving in the Legislature, I have introduced and prioritized bills to promote individual liberty and have worked to maintain the financial stability of the state.”

Clements is known for his conservative stances on state spending.

“We must continue to budget conservatively. Just like Nebraska families, the state must control spending and spend within its means. When state spending increases, the tax burden on Nebraskans increases.”