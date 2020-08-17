You are the owner of this article.
Teenagers escape injury in Saturday accident
WEEPING WATER – Two teenagers escaped serious injuries in a single vehicle rollover accident in Cass County on Saturday.

Authorities responded shortly after 5:45 p.m. to the accident on U.S. Highway 34 east of 156th Street, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Upon arrival, deputies from his department discovered a 2008 BMW on its side in a ditch. Deputies spoke to the driver, 18, of Valparaiso, who said he was traveling west on Hwy. 34 when he started to go off the road to the right. He tried to steer back onto the highway, but overcorrected and rolled the vehicle into the ditch on the north side of the highway.

A passenger in the vehicle, age 17, of Raymond, was transported to Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln to be checked for injuries, Brueggemann said. Airbags were deployed and seatbelts were in use, he added.

Staff from the county’s EMS department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Weeping Water and Avoca also responded, the sheriff said.

