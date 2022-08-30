Temporary closure of Murray Road intersection with Hwy. 75 announced

PLATTSMOUTH – The widening of U.S. Highway 75 will force a temporary closure of its intersection with Murray Road that goes east into the Beaver Lake area.

That’s according to Cass County roads superintendent Lenny Thorne, who made the announcement at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting after receiving the notice from state officials.

The intersection on the west side of the highway, which is Nebraska Highway 1 that goes west to Murray and points beyond, will not be closed, according to Thorne.

Thorne said the closure of the Murray Road intersection might last until mid-October.

Motorists in the Beaver Lake area will probably take Rock Bluff Road as a detour to reach the highway, he said.

On a related matter with that intersection, the board officially approved sending letters to state officials requesting that stop lights be installed at that intersection as part of the widening project.

It was an issue brought up at the board’s last meeting and was officially given the green light on Tuesday.

The board requested Thorne to draft a letter that will not only go to top-level Nebraska Department of Roads officials, but also to State Sen. Robert Clements and Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood.

“I think stop lights are warranted there,” Thorne said.

DOT officials apparently don’t agree and have mentioned a restricted crossing U-turn at that spot.

In other road matters, the board approved a speed limit reduction on East Bay Road and Beach Road from 35 mph to 25. Increased traffic is the reason for the lower speed, Thorne said.

The board also officially approved a temporary speed reduction from 50 mph to 40 on 12th Avenue between Mynard Road and Young Road because of increased use due to the nearby widening project on Hwy. 75.

Once that project is completed, the speed limit will return to 50, Thorne said.