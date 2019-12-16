ASHLAND – Three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Ashland on Sunday morning.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, all three were from Lincoln, and traveling in a 2003 Chevy Blazer SUV.
They were a 19-year-old male, a 15-year-old female and a 10-year-old female. Their names were not yet released as of Monday.
Brueggemann said that at 11:08 a.m. deputies from his department, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and numerous other departments, responded to a four-vehicle injury accident with possible fatalities at mile marker 423 on I-80 by Ashland.
It was found that the SUV was traveling east on the interstate by that mile marker when it lost control on the snow-covered road and clipped a 2012 Mini Cooper, also traveling east. That vehicle spun out of control and ended up in the median.
The SUV lost complete control after clipping the Mini Cooper, and ended up going into the interstate’s westbound lanes where it hit a minivan head on.
That collision caused the SUV to roll and hit a westbound pickup truck.
The 19-year-old male and the 15-year-old female were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Brueggemann.
The 10-year-old female later died at Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital.
Several others were transported to Omaha hospitals, according to the state patrol.
It is believed none of the persons in the SUV were restrained at the time of the accident, Brueggemann said.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours due to the accident. Departments from Greenwood, Ashland, Murdock, Louisville, Gretna, Eagle, Alvo and Cass County Medics also responded to the accident.