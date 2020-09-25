Truckload of chicken guts spills onto local highway from accident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Two men escaped injuries in an accident involving two trucks at a time when fog limited visibility.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities were notified around 8 a.m. Wednesday to an accident on Nebraska Highway 50 in front of the Hilltop gas/convenience store near Weeping Water.

The investigation determined that a Peterbilt truck, driven by Larry McCullough, 59, of Iowa, was northbound on Hwy. 50 when a second truck, a Kenworth dump truck, driven by Joseph Steckly, 31 of Guide Rock, pulled out of that store and attempted to turn south onto the highway. Steckly said he did not see the oncoming truck, which caused McCullough to swerve and leave the roadway. It then traveled through a ditch and came to rest next to the gas pumps at Hilltop.

During the accident, the load from McCullough's truck was dumped onto the highway’s shoulder and through the ditch. The load consisted of chicken guts and was deemed a biohazard, according to Brueggemann. The scene was turned over to the Cass County Emergency Agency.

At the time of the accident fog had reduced the visibility to about 250 feet, Brueggemann said. Neither driver required medical transport.

Deputies from his deputies, along with Cass County EMA and fire/rescue personnel from Weeping Water, Avoca and Manley, responded, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.