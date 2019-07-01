LOUISVILLE – Two motorcyclists were injured in an accident that also involved a vehicle east of Louisville on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were advised at 12:51 p.m. of the accident on Nebraska Highway 66 by Eastwood Drive, according to Cass County William Brueggemann.
A 2001 Harley Davidson, driven by Joaquin G. Garcia, 57, of Omaha, was traveling west on the highway and came around a curve when he suddenly drove onto the shoulder, then back onto the roadway. At this point, Garcia lost control causing him and his bike to go to the ground.
Meanwhile, a 2013 Harley Davidson, driven by Russell D. Rule, 58, of LaVista, was traveling right behind and collided with Garcia’s bike causing it to also go down, according to the sheriff.
At this point, it was hit by a 2018 Chevy Cruze driven by Jade M. Weibel-Vos, 24, of Elkhorn, who was traveling east on Hwy. 66 by Eastwood Drive.
Both motorcycle drivers were transported to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha for their injuries. Weibel-Vos was not injured, according to Brueggemann.
The accident investigation is complete.