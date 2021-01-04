Two people hurt in three-vehicle accident on Saturday

LOUISVILLE – Two people were taken to a hospital from a three-vehicle accident east of Louisville on Saturday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 12:40 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Cass County medics and rescue personnel from Louisville and Plattsmouth, were paged to the accident with injuries on Nebraska Highway 66, west of 120th Street.

The investigation found that James Terry, 79, was traveling west on Hwy. 66 in his Chevrolet truck when he struck the rear end of a Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Trevor Tyler. Tyler’s vehicle was stopped on the road and was waiting to turn into a private driveway when it was struck, according to Brueggemann.

After being struck, Tyler’s vehicle entered the eastbound lane where it struck a Jeep Compass, driven by 45-year-old Jennifer Wilson. Tyler and Terry were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Brueggemann.

Wilson declined medical treatment at the scene. The investigation continues, the sheriff said.

