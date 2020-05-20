Two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Hwy. 75 backs up traffic
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Hwy. 75 backs up traffic

PLATTSMOUTH – Local authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Avenue B shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The accident involved a SUV and a pickup. Both were damaged. There apparently were no injuries as nobody was seen being put into an ambulance for hospital treatment.

The accident backed up traffic, especially for southbound Hwy. 75 motorists. Most northbound traffic was diverted onto First Avenue.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, Plattsmouth EMS, and the Plattsmouth Police Department responded to the scene.

Updates will occur when more information arrives.

