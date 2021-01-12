Veteran school social worker to retire from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Keryl Mines has given children a healthy outlook on life for more than two decades at Plattsmouth Community Schools.

The veteran school social worker announced this week that she will finish her career at the end of the academic year.

Plattsmouth Board of Education members accepted a retirement notice from Mines at Monday night’s monthly meeting. Mines has helped hundreds of students in her role as Plattsmouth school social worker since August 1996. The School Social Work Association of Nebraska presented the Nebraska School Social Worker of the Year Award to her in 2016.

Board members said they were appreciative of her efforts throughout her years with the district. They said it would be a tough task to try to replace her next fall.

“It’s a huge loss,” board member Ken Winters said. “She’s been vital to a lot of kids during her time here.”

Mines is a licensed mental health practitioner and clinical master social worker. She has been trained in equine-assisted psychotherapy and has completed an animal-assisted therapy training course through the University of New Hampshire. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1984 and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1989.