Veteran school social worker to retire from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Keryl Mines has given children a healthy outlook on life for more than two decades at Plattsmouth Community Schools.
The veteran school social worker announced this week that she will finish her career at the end of the academic year.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members accepted a retirement notice from Mines at Monday night’s monthly meeting. Mines has helped hundreds of students in her role as Plattsmouth school social worker since August 1996. The School Social Work Association of Nebraska presented the Nebraska School Social Worker of the Year Award to her in 2016.
Board members said they were appreciative of her efforts throughout her years with the district. They said it would be a tough task to try to replace her next fall.
“It’s a huge loss,” board member Ken Winters said. “She’s been vital to a lot of kids during her time here.”
Mines is a licensed mental health practitioner and clinical master social worker. She has been trained in equine-assisted psychotherapy and has completed an animal-assisted therapy training course through the University of New Hampshire. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1984 and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1989.
Mines began providing mental health services in Nebraska in 1989 and joined Plattsmouth Community Schools in August 1996. She is based at Plattsmouth High School but has been involved in many social work projects across all grade levels.
Mines provides a large range of health services to Plattsmouth students and families. Her role includes crisis intervention work, grief support, mental health assessments, parenting classes and counseling sessions for both groups and individuals.
She also provides home visits for issues related to special education, truancy and general family support. In addition, her workload consists of helping with academic and behavior support issues and providing conflict resolution services for students.
Mines played a pivotal role in the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic this past spring. She devoted many hours to helping community members learn how to cope with the changes the pandemic brought to both the school district and society in general. She has provided many pieces of advice to parents and students over the past ten months.
Mines was instrumental in starting the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program at Plattsmouth Elementary School. The district encourages fathers of elementary children to volunteer in classrooms at the elementary school. Parents help children with subjects such as reading, writing and math and play educational games with them at recess time.
Mines has also been a key member of the district’s TeamMates chapter. The TeamMates program pairs mentors with students throughout the school district. Adults meet with students for one hour each week in a school setting and act as positive role models for them.