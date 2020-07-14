Voters cast ballots on Louisville school bond

LOUISVILLE – Louisville Public Schools patrons rejected a bond issue Tuesday that would have allowed the district to build a new elementary school and vocational technology center.
A total of 1,390 people cast ballots in the election, which represented a voter turnout of 62 percent. There were 918 votes against the bond issue (66.04 percent) and 472 votes for the bond issue (33.96 percent). Cass County Election Commissioner Linn Moore released unofficial results from the election late Tuesday afternoon.
Louisville Board of Education member John Winkler said school officials were disappointed with the outcome but were respectful of the decision made by community members.
“The votes are in and the bond process played out like it was designed to function,” Winkler said. “A plan to address district challenges was put forth by the elected school board to the voters to approve or not. The voters clearly rejected this plan, so now you go back to the drawing board to formulate different options to address the issues and challenges facing the district.
“Hopefully, we teach our children and students that failure is a vital part of life and the learning process. If you never fail, you either aren’t doing anything significant or you stopped learning altogether.”
School board members passed a resolution May 18 to hold a special election for the bond issue on July 14. Voters considered a bond issue not to exceed $30 million for several projects.
One of the largest pieces of the proposed bond issue was the construction of a new elementary school building for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The district would also have built a new vocational technology center, renovated a performing arts space, expanded the school cafeteria in the existing K-12 building and added new heating and ventilation systems.
State law requires school districts wait at least six months before attempting to bring another bond issue proposal to voters. Winkler said this will allow Louisville school board members to gain additional advice from residents about ways to address district topics.
“Now the process continues, as the deficiencies and problems do not go away, and we roll up our sleeves and get back to work to make this school district and community what it really wants to be,” Winkler said. “The school board serves you the people and I am all ears for suggestions on a path forward or not. Furthermore, I want to thank all of the community volunteers who put in some long hours to support the district, its children and families.”
