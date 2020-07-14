Voters cast ballots on Louisville school bond

One of the largest pieces of the proposed bond issue was the construction of a new elementary school building for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The district would also have built a new vocational technology center, renovated a performing arts space, expanded the school cafeteria in the existing K-12 building and added new heating and ventilation systems.

State law requires school districts wait at least six months before attempting to bring another bond issue proposal to voters. Winkler said this will allow Louisville school board members to gain additional advice from residents about ways to address district topics.

“Now the process continues, as the deficiencies and problems do not go away, and we roll up our sleeves and get back to work to make this school district and community what it really wants to be,” Winkler said. “The school board serves you the people and I am all ears for suggestions on a path forward or not. Furthermore, I want to thank all of the community volunteers who put in some long hours to support the district, its children and families.”