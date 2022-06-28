Weeping Water celebrates festive Limestone Days activities

WEEPING WATER – Smiles were the emotion of choice for hundreds of Cass County residents this weekend during Limestone Days in Weeping Water.

People from across the area came to Weeping Water for events Friday night and all day Saturday. Rain fell in town for a short period of time during the late morning and early afternoon, but residents were able to enjoy clear skies for many of their activities.

This year’s entertainment began Friday night with the first rounds of the annual Limestone Days softball tournament. Several bingo activities also took place at the ballfields and American Legion Post 237 Hall.

Saturday morning began with a fishing contest and five-kilometer run. People then started arriving early to find spots to view the grand parade. Spectators filled both sides of Eldora Avenue in downtown Weeping Water to watch the 35-minute event.

Gayle Meeske was named grand marshal of the parade for his many years of service to the community. The public address announcer told the crowd he was unable to participate in the parade due to health reasons. Many of his family members stepped in to honor him. They rode in a pickup truck and smiled as people applauded for them.

Weeping Water band members played songs for the crowd and high school cheerleaders performed a routine near the midway point of the parade route. Miss Weeping Water 2021 Jami Twomey and Miss Weeping Water 2022 Josie Cave each smiled and tossed candy to the audience from vehicles, and students in the new Weeping Water Hope Squad organization took part in the event.

Weeping Water graduate Courtney Bockman, who serves in a leadership position with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, made an appearance in the parade. Many local businesses and fire/rescue groups, Weeping Water Whiz Kidz 4-H Club representatives and Plattsmouth Harvest Festival royalty Brian Wagner and Kayla Harvey also participated.

Many people visited Weeping Water Valley Historical Society Museum throughout Limestone Days. A crowd listened to local musician Larry Hanson play songs on his guitar in the museum, and volunteers dished out ice cream to patrons at the soda fountain counter. Visitors were also able to enjoy a new exhibit featuring the Missouri Pacific railroad depot. It depicted the history of the railroad in Weeping Water.

Bicycle races for children took place on Eldora Avenue after the parade. Dozens of racers competed to win new bicycles during the morning. The youngest age group was the 4-and-under division for both girls and boys.

The first few entries in the kayak races competed in a steady rain, but the skies soon cleared as the small storm system moved out of the area. That allowed events such as a barbecue dinner, washer tournament, cornhole tournament and kids water sponge races to take place. A large fireworks show at the ballfield finished the celebration at night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.