Weeping Water couple opens new thrift store

WEEPING WATER - A dream has come true in a quest to better serve the community.

Julie and Brad Wright hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies last Saturday for their new venture, Be the Light Thrift and Gift Store.

It’s part of their non-profit organization, Be the Light, Speak Up, Speak Out.

The store is in the same home, 202 W. H St., once occupied by Heaven’s Closet that closed due to COVID-19, Julie said.

The majority of items such as clothing books and assorted gifts have been donated from the public, but some clothing has been created from local entrepreneurs, giving them an outlet for displaying their skills to the community, she said.

“Part of my vision is to help our entrepreneurs,” Julie said.

Some of the proceeds will go toward scholarships in memory of Everett Hanes.

Julie said, “I wanted to fund our non-profit year round to offer bigger scholarships and to give back to others in the community.”

A portion of the proceeds will also pay for speakers to discuss suicide prevention in the high school.