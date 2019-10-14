PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water resident escaped injury in a vehicle/deer accident on Sunday evening.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Stephanie Ramos, 35, was driving a Jeep Cherokee Limited southbound on U.S. Highway 50 about a quarter mile north of Waverly when a deer was observed entering the road from the west. Ramos attempted to slow down, but ended up hitting the deer with the front passenger area of her vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to Brueggemann.
You have free articles remaining.
Cass County Deputies along with Louisville Fire and Rescue went to the scene following the call for response that came in at 7:28 p.m., Brueggemann said.
Ramos was not transported to the hospital. The investigation is complete.