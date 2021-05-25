Weeping Water history project nearing completion

WEEPING WATER – Folks in Weeping Water are proud of the town’s history and it shows in their support of a new project aimed at taking residents and visitors back in time.
It’s the privately-funded Weeping Water Heritage Walk, a 3.2-mile journey that showcases the history and beauty of this central Cass County community.
“At the beginning, we had $3,500 with 14 people donating, and now we are well over $20,000 from 60 people donating and donations are still coming in,” said project spokesman Don Jewell. “There are a lot of people interested in our community.”
Indeed they are, according to Jewell, with the Weeping Water Valley Historical Society now having 97 members, compared to 17 not long ago.
Such interest and the financial boost with it have brought about some enhancements to the original project, inspired by Jewell.
The project consists of 14 stops along the circular route with the goal of having signage at each of them telling a brief history of that location. Only two locations still need signage installed, according to Jewell.
“They will definitely be up by this weekend,” he said.
Brochures with a map of the walk are also in the process of being printed, he added. They will be available at City Hall, City Park and by the downtown gazebo, he said.
Some of the points of interest along the walk include an early 1950s swinging bridge across Weeping Water Creek that children once used as a quick route to school.
The trail stops at the site of a former Civilian Conservation Corps headquarters where World War II conscientious objectors were trained for medical duties, in place of bearing arms.
It would later become a prisoner of war camp with up to 120 German soldiers housed there as the war went on.
From downtown, people can walk up dozens of tree-lined steep steps to Oakwood Cemetery where early settlers are buried.
Of course, no local history tour would be complete without a stop at the office of Dr. Jesse Fate. One day in 1929, Fate closed his office at the end of the day, went home, became ill and died.
His office and adjacent waiting room have been kept the way they were when Fate closed the door for what would be the last time.
Several museums are also on the route, as well as a beautiful lighted fountain in one of the city lakes, Jewell said.
Though unrelated to the project, a second lighted fountain is being installed in the second city lake, Jewell said.
With the increased donations the project has now been enhanced with the purchase of two scooters for those who may have difficulty walking the entire route, Jewell said. Ted and Colleen Hubbard of South Bend provided the funds for the scooters.