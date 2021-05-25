Weeping Water history project nearing completion

Some of the points of interest along the walk include an early 1950s swinging bridge across Weeping Water Creek that children once used as a quick route to school.

The trail stops at the site of a former Civilian Conservation Corps headquarters where World War II conscientious objectors were trained for medical duties, in place of bearing arms.

It would later become a prisoner of war camp with up to 120 German soldiers housed there as the war went on.

From downtown, people can walk up dozens of tree-lined steep steps to Oakwood Cemetery where early settlers are buried.

Of course, no local history tour would be complete without a stop at the office of Dr. Jesse Fate. One day in 1929, Fate closed his office at the end of the day, went home, became ill and died.

His office and adjacent waiting room have been kept the way they were when Fate closed the door for what would be the last time.

Several museums are also on the route, as well as a beautiful lighted fountain in one of the city lakes, Jewell said.

Though unrelated to the project, a second lighted fountain is being installed in the second city lake, Jewell said.