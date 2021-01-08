Weeping Water man killed, Louisville man injured in Thursday accident

SPRINGFIELD – A Weeping Water man was killed and a Louisville man critically injured in a three-vehicle accident on Nebraska Highway 50 near Springfield on Thursday.

A Carter Lake, Iowa, man was also injured.

According to a Papillion Police Department report, officers at approximately 2:49 p.m. responded to a personal injury accident at Hwy. 50 and Capehart Road involving three vehicles. A preliminary investigation indicated there were two vehicles traveling south on Hwy. 50 when a northbound Ford F150 pickup crossed the center median and hit both southbound vehicles, according to the report.

The F150 ended up on top of one of the southbound vehicles, a Pontiac Grand Am.

The driver of the Grand Am was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the F150 was transported by rescue squad to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle, a Toyota Sion, was transported by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, also in critical condition. There was a fourth vehicle that was northbound on Hwy. 50 that received minor damage from flying debris.

The driver of the Grand Am and the fatality victim was identified as 63-year-old Bruce Hawkins of Weeping Water, according to the report.