Weeping Water scouts travel through New Mexico wilderness

CIMARRON, N.M. – Weeping Water students climbed into winning altitudes this month during a two-week trek through the mountains of northern New Mexico.

Members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 220 of Weeping Water and Troop 221 of Beatrice traveled to Philmont Scout Camp near Cimarron, N.M., for a series of outdoor activities July 10-23. They climbed one of the highest peaks in New Mexico, hiked through many wilderness areas and learned about skills such as blacksmithing, archery and horseback riding.

Weeping Water Scoutmaster Charlie Cover said it was an adventure of a lifetime for members of the team. Cover, Troop 220 Assistant Scoutmaster John Fox and Troop 221 Assistant Scoutmaster Chris Lindell led a group of students that included Fischer Rhodes, Matt Cover, Jake Cover, Nolan Stroy, Talon Gilfert, Blake Lavington, Will Fox and Jon Lindell.

“Philmont isn’t a typical scout camp,” Cover said. “We cooked all our own trail food that was provided and had to take safety to a new level. We don’t have to worry about hanging bear bags, rattlesnakes, large predators and purifying water for drinking and eating at most camps we go to. We also don’t really worry about elevation sickness occurring.”

Philmont Scout Ranch is one of the largest ranches in the world that is affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America. The facility hires more than 1,100 summer staff members each year. They support backcountry and conservation programs, the Philmont Training Center, medical services, administrative positions, retail operations and food services.

The Philmont property encompasses 140,177 acres of New Mexico wilderness. It is one of four High Adventure Camps associated with the Boy Scouts and is home to the National Scout Museum. It is nestled in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains and includes more than 30 hiking trails.

Troop members left July 10 for New Mexico and spent their first day arranging their gear and learning about the area. They then began unpacking their outdoor experiences on day two. Philmont supervisors drove the scouts on a bus to their starting point in the mountains. They had to carry all of their supplies, food and gear on their backs until they finished ten days later.

Gilfert said scouts had to be prepared for all types of learning opportunities at Philmont. Each day the crew would get up, pack their gear and hike to the next camping spot on the 57-mile trail, where they would then take part in a different type of educational program. Weather was a constant factor, as storms arrived in the area during most afternoons of their adventure.

“There are two different weather settings at Philmont,” Gilfert said. “Hot and dry, and cold and wet.”

The Philmont trail featured many activities at each of the overnight stopping points. Scouts learned about blacksmithing and building railroads at Metcalf Station Camp, and they created new hiking trails up the side of a canyon wall as part of a conservation project at Ponil Campgrounds. They also enjoyed a chuckwagon chili dinner, learned about the fur trade industry and took part in horseback riding, archery, shotgun shooting and black powder shooting at other camps.

Cover said one of the highlights was a climb to the summit of Baldy Mountain. It is the highest mountain on Philmont Scout Ranch and is the eighth-tallest in New Mexico at 12,441 feet. Scouts began at an elevation of 10,200 feet and completed an eight-hour round trip to the peak and back.

Fox said the experience of moving to the top of Baldy Mountain was something he would remember for a long time. He said it gave him additional self-confidence and was something he was proud of achieving.

“Climbing Baldy changed my life,” Fox said.

Cover said he was proud of the scouts for staying focused throughout their journey. The higher elevation made hiking more difficult than locations in the Midwest, and they had the additional weight of their backpacks and gear to contend with.

“Most scouts agreed that it was extremely hard, but well worth the trek,” Cover said. “It is easy to get down with the long work, but the crew took it all in stride. Taking each leg one step at a time allowed crews to keep pushing in the good times and bad.”

Cover said that enthusiasm rose even more when the scouts realized they were near their destination. They covered the final few miles with smiles on their faces before finding their ride back to basecamp.

“We got ready faster and hiked faster than we had all week that last day getting down to our pick-up point,” Cover said. “Everyone was looking forward to a warm shower, pizza in town and a good night’s sleep before arriving home.”

Cover said all of the scouts felt they had gained a great deal from their trip. Not only did many visit the Rocky Mountains for the first time, but they were able to climb into winning altitudes from physical, mental and emotional standpoints as well.

“The trip for some might not be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, but for many it will,” Cover said. “The shared experiences and bond that formed will always be there for these scouts and scout leaders."