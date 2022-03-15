Weeping Water to present spring musical

WEEPING WATER – Members of a royal family will take center stage next week when Weeping Water students perform their annual school musical.

WWHS students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. The storyline is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and features kings, queens, princes, princesses, court jesters, wizards and minstrels.

Director Kim Hammer said she was looking forward to this year’s musical. Cast members will perform a matinee for the student body on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23. Public performances will be held Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25. All community members are welcome to attend the 7 p.m. events.

Cast members for the play include Brennan DeMike, Amanda Smith, Noah Morlan, Samantha Hall, Josie Cave, Matt Cover, Tyler Essary, Hunter Mortimer, Cole Essary, Berenger Leonard, Carter Mogensen, Jeremy Nehring, Michael Zeeb, Logan Tummons, Austin Patton, Myles Dowling, Talon Gilfert, Jacob Cover, Abby Meeske, Karley Ridge, Katie Meyer, Kiera Brack, Natania French, Jillian Rathe, Katie Mogensen, Sammi Burch, Zoe Houston, Emily Ridge, Alexis Mogensen, Brooklyn Ahrens, Blake Henderson, Jaden Spangler, Ciera Dieter, Keatyn Harrah, LillyAnn Stanley, Shayna Hoffman-Hanson, Cadence Porter, Raelyn Wilson, Brooklyn Rathe and Lauren Harms.

Nine students are holding leading roles in the production. Sammi Burch has been cast as Winnifred, Matt Cover will portray Prince Dauntless and Tyler Essary will perform the role of King Sextimus.

Josie Cave will portray Queen Aggravain, Hunter Mortimer will showcase the part of Jester and Noah Morlan has been cast as Wizard. Carter Mogensen will be Sir Harry, Samantha Hall will fill the role of Lady Larken and Brennan DeMike will portray Minstrel.

The play takes place in a fictional European kingdom in the 15th Century. Queen Aggravain has issued a decree that no one may marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, becomes married himself. The queen then devises many unfair tests for potential princesses, which causes them to leave in unhappy moods.

Princess Winnifred the Woebegone enters the scene and charms many members of the royal family. Queen Aggravain does not share these same feelings, and she vows to stop Winnifred with one of the most difficult tests she can think of.

“Once Upon a Mattress” opened in an off-Broadway theater in May 1959 before moving to a Broadway stage. Hundreds of high schools across the country have performed the play since then.

Weeping Water’s musical includes Renaissance-era costumes, several set designs and many types of props. Students have been working on their lines throughout the second semester.

