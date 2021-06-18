Widening project "ready to start," completion set for mid-2023

PLATTSMOUTH – The planning is done and it’s time to move forward on the widening of U.S. Highway 75 between Plattsmouth and Murray.
“We are ready to start,” said Jeni Campana, Nebraska Department of Transportation communications manager.
That was the message at a public meeting on Thursday concerning the long-anticipated project.
“This project should help Plattsmouth and Cass County tremendously with traffic flow and safety,” said Tim Weander, DOT engineer.
A full house at the Plattsmouth Community Center heard the construction details and timeline for the 6.8-mile stretch costing $55.2 million.
Work will start on this July 1 weather permitting, project officials said, and will be constructed in three phases.
Phase 1 will involve construction of the two new northbound lanes to be located east of the current two-lane highway. Grading and bridge work will begin on the north end in Plattsmouth moving south to Murray. Paving will occur next year.
Phase 2 starts in August 2022 and will involve removing the existing highway for the new two-lane southbound portion.
Traffic will be moved over to the new northbound lanes during this time. Paving will begin in 2023.
Phase 3 will also take place that year and will involve completion of the grading and paving of median areas and left-turn lanes.
The project should be complete during the middle portion of 2023, the officials said.
Traffic will be maintained throughout, though speed limits will be reduced in construction zones, they added.
Construction of major side road intersections will be phased to maintain access. Minor intersections will be temporarily closed during construction with detour routes posted.
There are, however, no plans to install permanent traffic lights at any additional intersections beyond those now at Avenue B and at the intersection with State Highway 66, the officials noted.
However, Campana added, “We want to keep options open.”
Weander said that vehicles on two-lane highways tend to “line up” behind each other through intersections, whereas traffic on a four-lane highway have “open gaps” where side road vehicles can cross the highway quicker.
“We’re ready to turn the dirt,” Campana said.