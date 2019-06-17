PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman will be required to pay more than $1,600 in restitution to a former Plattsmouth business for stealing scores of items from the store.
Angela K. Hernandez, 42, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on a Class IV felony. She pled guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of theft-unlawful taking $1,500-$5,000.
Hernandez and co-defendants Wanda E. Bolton and Michaela C. Crum took part in a string of thefts from Plattsmouth Shopko from Dec. 1, 2015, to Oct. 20, 2016. The estimated value of the stolen merchandise was $26,000.
Authorities learned the three people placed many of the stolen items in plastic totes when they were working at the store. They then carried the containers out of Plattsmouth Shopko with the merchandise at various times. Authorities located the containers but were unable to determine the specific items Hernandez, Bolton and Crum had taken individually.
Bolton and Crum both entered into plea agreements that led to probation terms. Both were required to pay $1,632.70 in restitution to Plattsmouth Shopko and complete several probation classes.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm and defense attorney Glenn Shapiro had originally agreed to a similar plea deal for Hernandez that would have resulted in probation. The possibility of probation was erased in July 2017 after federal authorities charged her with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine-five grams or more.
Hernandez appeared on the federal charge in the United States District Court District of Nebraska. She was recently sentenced on the drug charge to 60 months in federal prison. She will report to a Federal Bureau of Prisons institution in Illinois June 24 to begin serving her time.
Palm told the court the state was bound by its original plea deal involving probation. He asked the court to create a sentence that would include a mandatory restitution amount of $1,632.
Shapiro asked the court to issue a sentence of time served in the Cass County case. Hernandez spent 37 days in Cass County Jail after she was arrested on the theft charge.
Shapiro said he felt that recommendation was appropriate because Hernandez had gone into a lengthy treatment program after the drug charge. She had also obtained secure employment and had been promoted several times at that job in the past year. He also reminded the court she would soon be traveling to the federal penitentiary in Illinois.
“It’s not like she is going to walk out of here free,” Shapiro said. “She is going to federal prison for a long time.”
Judge Michael Smith sentenced Hernandez to 37 days in jail with credit given for time already served. He also ordered a restitution amount of $1,632. Hernandez said she would pay that amount at the Cass County District Court office immediately after the hearing.