Billy Joe Corbin

1930 – 2020

Billy “Bill” Joe Corbin, age 89, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1930, to Lawrence Cecil and Lola Naomi (Farley) Corbin in Pennsboro, West Virginia. Bill was raised and schooled in Morgantown, West Virginia, and he graduated from Morgantown High School with the class of 1948. Then he attended and graduated from West Virginia University with a business degree. He met Florence Elizabeth Peterson and they were later married on June 21, 1953, in Morgantown.

Bill was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force and he served his country for 20 years during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Bill and Florence made their home and raised their daughter in Europe and in many different locations in the United States while Bill was serving his country.

In 1972 they settled in Plattsmouth, where Bill, Florence, and Susan raised and showed quarter horses. After Bill retired from Air Force he worked at Creighton University as an accountant for 10 years. He loved watching NASCAR and football, especially the West Virginia Mountaineers “Go Mountaineers.”