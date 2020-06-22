× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Dean Hoback

August 10, 1944 – June 9, 2020

Dennis Dean Hoback was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Nebraska City, the son of Lloyd Gail and Dorothy Dee (Garrison) Hoback. He lived in the Union area his entire life and graduated from Nehawka High School in 1962 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dennis married Donna Marie Wiles on Oct. 3, 1964, in Weeping Water. He was a farmer and worked as a truck driver. Dennis also worked for Nehawka Co-op in Mynard and Cass County Rural Water District #1.

He enjoyed traveling, long car rides, Husker football, NASCAR, Lancer hockey, tractor pulls and spending time at the county and state fairs. Along his travels he would always run into someone he knew, and you could always find him out enjoying a weekend breakfast or at home mowing and shredding. Dennis also liked spending time with his family, especially gator rides, cousin trips and hiding Easter eggs. He was a board member of the Nebraska Rural Water Association and very dedicated to the East Union Cemetery Association and volunteered many hours working at the cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Mook.