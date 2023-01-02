Karen Kay Shields

September 9, 1943 – December 26, 2022

Karen Kay Shields, age 79, of Murray, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Sept. 9, 1943, in Roscoe, Texas, to Sanford David and Willie Norene (Marshall) Smith.

Kay grew up in a military family while in high school, they were stationed in Puerto Rico where she graduated from the Ramey Air Force Base School in 1962. It was while in high school that she met William F. Shields. After graduating, they went their separate ways. Bill joined the Army and Kay attended Southwest Texas State University, they met again when Bill was stationed in Texas and were married on Oct. 5, 1963, in San Antonio. Shortly after marriage they moved to Nebraska where Kay finished her degree in education at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She later continued her education, obtaining master's degrees in guidance counseling and administration.

Kay has been a very integral and valued member of this community since 1978 when she began working as a 6th grade teacher at Conestoga Public Schools. She later became the elementary principal which she held for 15 years before retiring in 2003, however, she continued substitute teaching until 2016. Kay was involved in numerous professional associations and received numerous honors and awards including, the Award of Excellence from the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals, Conestoga's Foundation Golden Cougar Hall of Fame as an Outstanding Faculty/Staff member, and her Student Assistance program was featured at the National Education Conference in San Diego. She was also named Grand Marshall of the 2017 Murray Freedom Festival.

Kay was an active member at the Plattsmouth Baptist Church where she was founder and director of the Wee School for many years. She later became a member of Lifespring Church where she volunteered and assisted with many activities. She and Bill volunteered for 15 years to organize the church services at the Mable Rose Assisted Living and Memory Support facility.

Those who knew her well are very familiar with her Southern Accent (Texas style) and use of the words such as “ya'll.” She would do anything to help others, counsel others and has helped many children in the community to strive to accomplish amazing things in their life.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Shields of Murray, Nebraska; children, Robert (Paula) Shields of Plattsmouth, Kari (Mark) Weilage of Murray, Wray Shields of Plattsmouth; eight grandchildren, Richard (Rebecca) Hoy and son Victor Hoy, Johnnathan Hoy, Marcus Shields, Katie Shields, Tyson Shields, Kaylyn Weilage, Braeden Weilage, Kelsi Weilage; brother, Steve (Cissy) Smith of San Antonio, Texas; and sister, Billie (Gary) Howard of Beebe, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, SD and Norene Smith; and brother, Charles Smith.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at Lifespring Church with Rev. Steve Holdaway officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the Susan G. Koman Foundation.

Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445, www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com