TECUMSEH – Cross country runners from four local schools put miles on their feet Friday morning at the Johnson County Central Invite.
Students journeyed to Tecumseh Country Club for action in girls and boys races. Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water completed five-kilometer routes during the day.
The Conestoga and Louisville girls both finished in the top four spots in their team event. Conestoga placed third with 55 points and Louisville was fourth with 59 points. Conestoga’s Bella Hogue (5th, 22:17.70) and Danie Parriott (6th, 22:27.90) and Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski (9th, 24:05.00) and Hailey Teller (12th, 24:17.40) all earned medals.
Weeping Water placed seventh in team standings with 115 points. Lauren Wehrbein (25th, 26:54.90) led the Indians at the meet.
Elmwood-Murdock had no team score at the event. Sara Kicak (18th, 25:22.90) and Constence Baker (48th, 35:57.90) both ran for the Knights.
The Conestoga boys placed third in team standings with 58 points. Ben Welch (11th, 19:57.60), Dawson Hardesty (12th, 19:58.40) and Jack Welch (13th, 20:04.20) all won medals for the Cougars.
The Louisville boys placed seventh with 125 points and Weeping Water was tenth with 164 points. Jaxson Barnes (6th, 19:08.50) won a medal for Louisville. Lane Damme (37th, 22:11.80) led Weeping Water’s group.
Elmwood-Murdock had no team score at the event. Tucker Oehlerking (43rd, 22:31.50) and Rylan Packett (62nd, 26:06.50) both competed for E-M.
Malcolm earned championships in both the girls and boys team contests. The Malcolm girls (28 points) edged Platteview by four points for the title. The Malcolm boys dominated the meet with a perfect score of ten points. The Clippers had runners finish first through fifth in the race.
Girls Varsity Team Results
Malcolm 28, Platteview 32, Conestoga 55, Louisville 59, Bishop Neumann 65, Palmyra 107, Weeping Water 115, College View Academy, East Atchison (Mo.), Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Pawnee City, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Madison Nash (PLV) 20:32.10, 2) Logan Thomas (MLC) 21:43.10, 3) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 21:57.30, 4) Lillie Beach (MLC) 22:09.80, 5) Bella Hogue (CHS) 22:17.70, 6) Danie Parriott (CHS) 22:27.90, 7) Faith Polacek (NEU) 23:02.30, 8) Emma Middleton (PLV) 24:03.40, 9) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 24:05.00, 10) Ally Kuhl (PLV) 24:06.40, 11) Jasmine Small (MLC) 24:15.20, 12) Hailey Teller (LOU) 24:17.40, 13) Madison Lytle (PWC) 24:31.90, 14) Natalie Darrough (CVA) 24:41.70, 15) Alaina Furasek (NEU) 24:57.50
Conestoga Results
Bella Hogue 22:17.70 (5th), Danie Parriott 22:27.90 (6th), Jasmine Rainey 25:18.80 (17th), Bridget Wagner 31:25.90 (42nd), Jessica Poirier 31:31.50 (43rd), Shelby Curlo 34:35.80 (46th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Sara Kicak 25:22.90 (18th), Constence Baker 35:57.90 (48th)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 24:05.00 (9th), Hailey Teller 24:17.40 (12th), Mira Fosmer 26:54.40 (24th), Katie Kerans 27:09.20 (28th), Abby Bruce 29:42.80 (39th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 26:54.90 (25th), Ciera Dieter 30:04.00 (40th), MaKayla Regler 30:35.90 (41st), Dakota Reiman 32:59.60 (44th)
Boys Varsity Team Results
Malcolm 10, Platteview 52, Conestoga 58, Freeman 105, Bishop Neumann 107, Johnson County Central 123, Louisville 125, Yutan 145, Palmyra 151, Weeping Water 164, Pawnee City 182, East Atchison (Mo.) 185, Elmwood-Murdock no team score
Top 15 Results
1) John Swotek (MLC) 17:59.50, 2) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 18:43.70, 3) Dillon Beach (MLC) 18:51.10, 4) Jacob Schweitzer (MLC) 18:53.70, 5) John Boesen (MLC) 18:55.50, 6) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 19:08.50, 7) Evan Vertuli (PLV) 19:11.30, 8) Chandler Berry (PLY) 19:19.30, 9) Logan Barras (JCC) 19:31.70, 10) Kaden Skarda (PLV) 19:50.30, 11) Ben Welch (CHS) 19:57.60, 12) Dawson Hardesty (CHS) 19:58.40, 13) Jack Welch (CHS) 20:04.20, 14) Ryan Tolliver (PLV) 20:11.50, 15) Joe Brockhaus (MLC) 20:29.50
Conestoga Results
Ben Welch 19:57.60 (11th), Dawson Hardesty 19:58.40 (12th), Jack Welch 20:04.20 (13th), Kaden Simmerman 21:12.80 (22nd), Braden Ruffner 21:34.20 (28th), Bryson Berg 22:04.30 (36th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Tucker Oehlerking 22:31.50 (43rd), Rylan Packett 26:06.50 (62nd)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 19:08.50 (6th), Scott Blumer 21:35.60 (29th), Chase Savage 22:42.90 (45th), Nathan Carr 22:50.60 (47th), Tyler Euans 23:04.00 (50th), Jacob Peacock 25:25.90 (61st)
Weeping Water Results
Lane Damme 22:11.80 (37th), Austin Patton 22:23.20 (40th), Jackson Flanagan 22:27.40 (42nd), Matthew Cover 22:49.50 (46th), Michael Zeeb 23:07.20 (52nd)