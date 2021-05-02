Blue Devils play close game with Omaha South

Ethan Coleman then knocked a sharp grounder to shortstop that was bobbled. He beat the off-target throw to first base to allow Eggert and Waters to tie the game.

The scoreboard remained 2-2 until the bottom of the seventh. Palmero drew a one-out walk and moved into scoring position with a steal. He then leapt over a grounder to shortstop to avoid being called out for running into the baseball. Yoandy Briceno-Lara beat the throw to first base by a half-step to keep the inning going.

Samuel Hodoly ended the game when he knocked an infield grounder in the next at-bat. An infield error allowed Palmero to fly home with the final run.

Evan Miller helped Plattsmouth by reaching base three times in the game. He collected one single and was struck twice by pitches. Eggert delivered two singles and one run for Plattsmouth, and Clyde Hinton pocketed one single during the day.

Waters drew two walks and scored once and Coleman reached base once on an error. Quinton Denton and Elshire each reached once on fielder’s choices. Eggert swiped a pair of bases and Elshire, Hinton and Miller each had one steal.