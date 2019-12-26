LINCOLN – Many Cass County students have penned successful achievements in both academics and extracurricular activities at their high schools.
An educational association honored them for their noteworthy accomplishments with All-State recognition this past week.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Fall 2020 season. Fall activities include girls cross country, boys cross country, football, girls golf, play production, softball, boys tennis, volleyball and unified sports-bowling.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their high school.
Conestoga
Girls Cross Country: Bella Hogue, Jessica Poirier
Boys Cross Country: Braden Ruffner, Ben Welch
Football: Chris Harkness, Tobias Nolting
Play Production: Bella Hogue, Kelsi Weilage
Softball: Morgan McAndrew, Shay Uhe
Volleyball: Mattie Haizlip, Cassidy Hartig
Elmwood-Murdock
Boys Cross Country: Tucker Oehlerking
Football: Tyler Marlatt, Gus Pope
Girls Golf: Rylee Hogue
Play Production: Gus Pope, Maggie Richter
Volleyball: Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen
Louisville
Girls Cross Country: Sophie Korytowski, Hailey Teller
Boys Cross Country: Jaxson Barnes
Football: Caleb Hrabik, Tyler Mackling
Play Production: Jade Biesterfeld, Cassidy Niemoth
Softball: Jennifer Katz
Volleyball: Cassidy Niemoth, Skyler Pollock
Plattsmouth
Girls Cross Country: Madison Nelson, Sydney Nelson
Boys Cross Country: Hunter Smith, C.J. Wiseman
Football: Andrew Rathman
Girls Golf: Emily Martin, Riley Sedlak
Softball: Emma Field, Sydni Haugaard
Volleyball: Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka
Weeping Water
Girls Cross Country: Ciera Dieter, Lauren Wehrbein
Football: Kole Brack, Avery Heath
Play Production: Kaylee Tighe, Jamison Twomey
Softball: Zoe Houston
Volleyball: Peyton Barrett