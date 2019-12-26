{{featured_button_text}}
Five school logos

LINCOLN – Many Cass County students have penned successful achievements in both academics and extracurricular activities at their high schools.

An educational association honored them for their noteworthy accomplishments with All-State recognition this past week.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Fall 2020 season. Fall activities include girls cross country, boys cross country, football, girls golf, play production, softball, boys tennis, volleyball and unified sports-bowling.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State criteria. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their high school.

Conestoga

Girls Cross Country: Bella Hogue, Jessica Poirier

Boys Cross Country: Braden Ruffner, Ben Welch

Football: Chris Harkness, Tobias Nolting

Play Production: Bella Hogue, Kelsi Weilage

Softball: Morgan McAndrew, Shay Uhe

Volleyball: Mattie Haizlip, Cassidy Hartig

Elmwood-Murdock

Boys Cross Country: Tucker Oehlerking

Football: Tyler Marlatt, Gus Pope

Girls Golf: Rylee Hogue

Play Production: Gus Pope, Maggie Richter

Volleyball: Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen

Louisville

Girls Cross Country: Sophie Korytowski, Hailey Teller

Boys Cross Country: Jaxson Barnes

Football: Caleb Hrabik, Tyler Mackling

Play Production: Jade Biesterfeld, Cassidy Niemoth

Softball: Jennifer Katz

Volleyball: Cassidy Niemoth, Skyler Pollock

Plattsmouth

Girls Cross Country: Madison Nelson, Sydney Nelson

Boys Cross Country: Hunter Smith, C.J. Wiseman

Football: Andrew Rathman

Girls Golf: Emily Martin, Riley Sedlak

Softball: Emma Field, Sydni Haugaard

Volleyball: Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka

Weeping Water

Girls Cross Country: Ciera Dieter, Lauren Wehrbein

Football: Kole Brack, Avery Heath

Play Production: Kaylee Tighe, Jamison Twomey

Softball: Zoe Houston

Volleyball: Peyton Barrett

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments