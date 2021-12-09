Conestoga squads sweep Omaha Christian Academy

CONESTOGA – Conestoga fans watched a winning night of basketball on Tuesday after the CHS girls and boys earned victories over Omaha Christian Academy.

Conestoga girls 41, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Conestoga shut down OCA’s offense as the game moved along. The Cougars limited Omaha Christian Academy to eight field goals during the night and forced 19 turnovers.

CHS built a 22-14 halftime lead and increased the gap to double digits after three periods. The team relied on a strong rebounding effort to prevent a comeback. Conestoga grabbed 15 offensive and 25 defensive boards against the Eagles.

Sophia Ackerman anchored the team in the post with four points, ten rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Ali Gansemer pocketed 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and one assist, and Mati Steckler contributed six points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Haven Zimmerman made an impact on the game with seven points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Jameson Yost generated six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal, and MacKaylee Madsen had three points, three rebounds and one steal. Sophia Tegels grabbed two rebounds and Danie Parriott hauled in one rebound.

Emma Blum guided OCA with eight points and six rebounds. Belle Wirges added four points, eight boards and one block.

OCA 9 5 4 5 – 23

Conestoga 11 11 9 10 – 41

Omaha Christian Academy (23)

Blum 4-10 0-0 8, Townsend 0-6 0-0 0, Hillen 0-2 0-0 0, C. Wirges 4-10 1-4 10, Martinson 0-11 1-2 1, B. Wirges 0-7 4-4 4, Huitink 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-47 6-10 23.

Conestoga (41)

Steckler 2-10 2-4 6, Gansemer 6-16 0-0 13, Madsen 1-10 1-4 3, Zimmerman 3-6 0-2 7, Ackerman 2-4 0-0 4, Yost 3-4 0-1 6, Tegels 1-1 0-0 2, Parriott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 3-11 41.

Conestoga boys 66, OCA 53

The Cougars outplayed the Eagles in the middle two quarters of their game. Conestoga trailed 22-15 after one quarter but dominated the next 16 minutes. The team went on an 18-8 run in the second period and followed that up with a 17-7 spree in the third quarter.

Noah Simones led the Cougars with 26 points. Jack Welch (17) and Ty Fox (10) each added double-figure point totals for the team.

OCA 22 8 7 16 – 53

Conestoga 15 18 17 16 – 66

