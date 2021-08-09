County baseball players earn conference awards

Cass County teenagers made positive plays with their bats and gloves throughout the summer in their American Legion games.

League coaches have honored them for their work with Senior Legion and Junior Legion postseason awards.

Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference coaches announced their selections for league recognition. Coaches could nominate two players for All-SENBC recognition and two players for honorable mention status for both divisions.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth competed in the SENBC this summer. All three programs enjoyed successful seasons at the conference and district levels.

The following is a list of students who earned conference awards. Honorable mention recipients are listed with (HM) behind their names.

All-SENBC Senior Legion Selections

Adams: Josiah Wallman, Tristan Sugden, Nate Archer (HM), Noah Williams (HM)

Auburn: Brody Darnell, Kyson Warner, Hayden Hall (HM), Aiden Worthey (HM)

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Kobe Gansemer, Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher (HM), Noah Willey (HM)