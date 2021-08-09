County baseball players earn conference awards

Cass County teenagers made positive plays with their bats and gloves throughout the summer in their American Legion games.
League coaches have honored them for their work with Senior Legion and Junior Legion postseason awards.
Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference coaches announced their selections for league recognition. Coaches could nominate two players for All-SENBC recognition and two players for honorable mention status for both divisions.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth competed in the SENBC this summer. All three programs enjoyed successful seasons at the conference and district levels.
The following is a list of students who earned conference awards. Honorable mention recipients are listed with (HM) behind their names.
All-SENBC Senior Legion Selections
Adams: Josiah Wallman, Tristan Sugden, Nate Archer (HM), Noah Williams (HM)
Auburn: Brody Darnell, Kyson Warner, Hayden Hall (HM), Aiden Worthey (HM)
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Kobe Gansemer, Austin Boucher, Jakob Boucher (HM), Noah Willey (HM)
Falls City: Kade Bredemeier, Stephen Acton, Carson Bredemeier (HM), James Eickhoff (HM)
Lincoln Christian: Jackson Emanuel, Alex Bingham, Andrew Johnson (HM), Austin Gaines (HM)
Louisville/Weeping Water: Treyton Savage, Brayden Powell, Jake Renner (HM), Nash Callahan (HM)
Plattsmouth: Adam Eggert, Trent Elshire, Drew Iverson (HM), Caden Hinton (HM)
Springfield: Cody Metzger, Nathan Thomas, Colton Johnson (HM), Braeden Banks (HM)
Syracuse: Cooper Carlson, Griffin Goering, Burton Brandt (HM), Kayden DeGolyer (HM)
Tecumseh: Ethan Dierberger, Eli Waring, Treyton Holthus (HM), Andrew Richardson (HM)
All-SENBC Junior Legion Selections
Adams: Mason Denzin, Gabe Goes, Colin Wambold (HM), Evan Ault (HM)
Auburn: Wyatt Hauptmann, Braden Gerdes, Kael Clark (HM), Ozey Hurst (HM)
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Will Bauder, Jaxson Spellman, Joe Kerns (HM), Nate Lockman (HM)
Falls City: Sam Dunn, Jaxyn Strauss, Jon Craig (HM), Alijah Hernandez (HM)
Lincoln Christian: Andrew Johnson, Blake Boerger, Teddy Ball (HM), Jake Watson (HM)
Louisville/Weeping Water: Chase Savage, Ryder Manske, Ethan Essary (HM), Lucas Kozeny (HM)
Plattsmouth: Gage Olsen, Gabe Villamonte, Parker Aughenbaugh (HM), Ben Laney (HM)
Springfield: Dezmond Rivera, Carter Grosdidier, Hudson Fahrenbruch (HM), Nathanial Pittman (HM)
Syracuse: Robert Shanks, Sawyer Brammier, Conner Thompson (HM), Braden Lafollette (HM)
Tecumseh: Ryan Bohling, Mason Benham, Zac Hawley (HM), Cam Schuster (HM)