CRETE – A number of Cass County natives helped Doane University athletic teams achieve success in the classroom this past school year.
National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) officials have announced NAIA Scholar Team recipients for the 2018-19 academic year. There were 1,883 teams at NAIA institutions across the country that earned the award.
Varsity squads had to have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale to receive NAIA Scholar Team recognition. Each team’s cumulative grade point average is calculated using the GPAs of all eligible varsity student-athletes.
Doane had 17 teams qualify for the national award. They included women’s indoor (3.39 GPA) and outdoor (3.55) track and field, men’s indoor (3.22) and outdoor (3.20) track and field, competitive dance (3.49), women’s basketball (3.48), men’s golf (3.48), competitive cheer (3.38), softball (3.33), women’s golf (3.27), volleyball (3.23), women’s cross country (3.22), men’s soccer (3.17), men’s cross country (3.15), women’s tennis (3.14), women’s soccer (3.10) and men’s basketball (3.07).
Plattsmouth graduates Jacinda Davis and Haley Miller, Conestoga graduates Katie Drake and Jaci Parriott and Louisville graduate Maddy Sladky were all members of the women’s track and field program this past year. Plattsmouth graduate Lauren Mitteis was a member of the women’s basketball team, and PHS graduate Stephanie Hoshor was a member of the women’s golf program.
Davis and Sladky were both on the women’s cross country team at Doane, and PHS graduate Luke Urbonavicius was a member of the men’s track and field team. Parriott was a member of the competitive cheer program, and Eagle native Dani Schreiber was a member of the women’s soccer team.