Elmwood-Murdock boys edge Palmyra in close game

PALMYRA – The Elmwood-Murdock boys cashed in their experience Thursday night in the form of a winning sum of points against Palmyra.

The Knights made a successful deposit on the scoreboard during their 51-48 victory. Elmwood-Murdock used a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead over the Panthers. The team went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 28.8 seconds to seal the game.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said the team’s veteran lineup came through in the clutch. Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Braden Mommens, Tyson Mans, Riley Wilson and Sam Clements have all played in multiple varsity games, and sophomore Aidan Schmidt provided critical defensive minutes for the squad.

“When it counted down the stretch we told them that their leadership was going to make the difference,” Pryor said. “We told them that you’re going to want to have the ball in those situations, because you get the chance to make your experience pay off. The guys did that tonight. It wasn’t all perfect, but they did a nice job of making the right plays when they needed to.”

The Knights (10-6) tipped the early scales of the game in their favor. The team scored the first five points of the night and led 10-3 after Coleman’s assist to Wilson. Palmyra (8-10) rallied to tie things at 12-12, but the Knights were able to keep the Panthers from gaining a large amount of momentum.

“We’re going to play them again next week in the conference tournament, and that will make five times in the past 11 months that we’ve seen each other,” Pryor said. “Both teams are very familiar with each other, and we know that it’s going to be a battle every time we see them. They have some really good players.

“That’s why it was important to get a lead right away. We had a little lull there midway through the game and let them go ahead, but the boys did a great job of recovering and making our own run against them.”

An offensive rebound and putback by Coleman and a deep 3-pointer from Fletcher gave E-M a 30-24 lead early in the third quarter. A post move from Coleman and free throws from Fletcher and Coleman created a 35-28 gap at the 3:19 mark.

The Panthers scored on their next six trips to surge in front 40-37. Wilson’s cross-court pass to Rust for a 3-pointer knotted it at 40-40 with 5:05 remaining, and Rust and Mans buried treys in the next two minutes for a 46-40 lead.

Palmyra came within 46-44 before having to foul to stop the clock and extend the game. Coleman sank one free throw with 1:21 left and Fletcher and Mans each made foul shots to make it 49-46.

PHS sliced the gap to 49-48 with three seconds remaining, but E-M was able to successfully get the ball inbounds to Coleman. He drained two free throws to create the final margin.

Coleman helped Elmwood-Murdock with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Rust pocketed 11 points, one steal and one block for the team, and Mans contributed nine points, two rebounds and two assists.

Wilson drew one charge and added five points, three rebounds and one block. Fletcher posted seven points and three boards, Clements hauled in two rebounds and Schmidt made one steal. Mommens gave the Knights defensive minutes during the game.

Elmwood-Murdock will return to Palmyra on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Fourth-seeded Palmyra will host the fifth-seeded Knights at 6 p.m. The winner will face either top-seeded Freeman or eighth-seeded Weeping Water in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 3.

Elmwood-Murdock 12 10 13 16 – 51

Palmyra 12 10 12 14 – 48

Elmwood-Murdock (51)

Rust 11, Wilson 5, Coleman 19, Mans 9, Fletcher 7, Mommens 0, Clements 0, Schmidt 0.