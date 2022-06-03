Knights cap historic year with NSAA Cup success

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students displayed many bright smiles during the school year with successful results in their activities.

They gained a chance to smile even more this week when they learned they had soared near the top of a statewide recognition program.

Elmwood-Murdock students earned noteworthy spots in the annual NSAA Cup program. The Knights finished in third place in Class D girls team standings and tenth in overall Class D team standings. There are 137 Nebraska schools that were in Class D during the 2021-22 academic year.

Elmwood-Murdock Activities Director Lance Steffen said he was thrilled with the achievements of E-M teenagers. The school scored statewide points in volleyball, play production, speech and girls basketball and had additional participation points for music. Elmwood-Murdock added 70 participation points for sponsoring multiple school activities.

“We are very proud of all of our teams this year at Elmwood-Murdock,” Steffen said. “We have very high standards for our sports/activities programs and our programs and students rose and exceeded those expectations, especially our girls programs. Finishing third in the girls Class D NSAA Cup standings is a testament to all of the hard work, preparation and daily dedication to excellence that our students put into their sports and activities.

“We are incredibly proud of them and the year they had while competing at a very high level.”

Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) officials began the NSAA Cup program in 2006 to highlight the efforts of high school athletic and fine arts programs during the academic year. The organization set up a points system based on each school’s participation in NSAA-sanctioned activities and their performances in state championship events.

There are 29 NSAA-sanctioned programs. They include football, volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, softball, unified bowling, play production, speech, Lincoln-Douglas debate, music, journalism, girls bowling, boys bowling, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, baseball, girls track and field, boys track and field, unified track and field, girls tennis, boys golf, girls soccer and boys soccer.

Schools could collect five points for each activity they sponsored during the academic year. They received points for fall, winter and spring activities.

Schools also received points for participating in district music contests in the spring. They received five points for having at least two instrumental music entries and two vocal music entries at districts.

Schools that finished in the top eight positions plus ties in a state championship event received points. They earned 50 points for a state championship in a team event. Schools earned 45, 40, 35, 30, 25, 20 and 15 points for finishing in second through eighth places.

Elmwood-Murdock finished third in Class D girls team standings with 192.5 points. Archbishop Bergan (212.5 points) won the Class D girls championship, Humphrey St. Francis (200) finished second and Humphrey was fourth with 190 points. David City Aquinas (177.5), Falls City Sacred Heart (175), Lindsay Holy Family (160), Nebraska Christian (152.5), O’Neill St. Mary’s (145) and Wausa (145) rounded out the top ten.

Elmwood-Murdock students got out to a solid start in NSAA Cup standings with their work on the volleyball court. The Knights earned fourth place in the Class D-1 State Tournament and scored 35 points for the school.

E-M teenagers gave the school an additional boost in play production and speech activities. The Knights earned third place in the Class C-2 State Play Production Meet and third place in the Class C-2 State Speech Meet. Elmwood-Murdock received 40 points in both of the events.

The girls basketball team continued the school’s climb up the NSAA Cup leaderboard. The Knights received 22.5 points for qualifying for the Class D-1 State Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock added ten points for having multiple students participate in district music contests.

The state split NSAA Cup standings into girls divisions, boys divisions and all-school divisions. In addition to having a third-place finish in the girls contest, Elmwood-Murdock also captured tenth place in the all-school division with 217.5 points.

North Platte St. Patrick’s won the Class D title with 345 points and Archbishop Bergan was second with 332.5 points. David City Aquinas (285), Humphrey (270), Howells-Dodge (262.5), Humphrey St. Francis (247.5), Falls City Sacred Heart (245), Hartington Cedar Catholic (237.5), O’Neill St. Mary’s (220) and Elmwood-Murdock rounded out the top ten.

Steffen said Elmwood-Murdock students have grown up with a strong tradition of success in their academics and activities. He said members of this year’s E-M programs ensured they would continue to enjoy smiles with their work ethic and team-first attitudes.

“We are also proud to have finished in the top ten overall in the Class D NSAA Cup,” Steffen said. “Our programs and culture are in a great place school-wide. It’s a great sight every day to walk into the building and see the NSAA district plaques in the window of the main office and know our students are competing at the highest level in whatever sport or activity they do.”

