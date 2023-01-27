Knights roll past Panthers on court

PALMYRA – The Elmwood-Murdock girls became expert mathematicians Thursday night by piling up points against Palmyra.

E-M dominated the Panthers 60-23 in an East Central Nebraska Conference game. The Knights made their side of the scoreboard add up to a 10-0 lead within the first four minutes. They multiplied the gap to a double-digit margin late in the first quarter and made that stand the rest of the way.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said the Knights (13-4) were able to enjoy a successful night because of their unselfishness. He said all 15 players on the roster have encouraged each other and have handled their spots on the team with grace and humility.

“They’ve settled into their roles and they’ve accepted all of their roles,” Dwyer said. “The thing about this team is that they know it doesn’t matter whether you’re a 30-point-a-night scorer or a tremendous practice player. Everyone is important and everyone is valued. There’s a true sense of knowing that we’re all in this together and everyone makes each other better.

“We haven’t had a lot of poor practices this season, and that’s a testament to how much the girls value each other. They want to work hard for each other because they know that all 15 of them are integral parts of this team.”

Elmwood-Murdock burst out to a fast start in Palmyra’s gym. The team forced three turnovers in the first 90 seconds and converted those giveaways into points. Brooke Goudie and Laney Frahm scored on E-M’s first two trips and Jordan Vogler made a leaping steal 20 seconds later. Her outlet pass to Goudie for a fast-break layup made it 6-0.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Brooklyn Mans and Tatum Backemeyer swelled the gap to 20-2. Backemeyer then made two steals off the team’s pressure defense to start the second quarter. The Knights cashed in both extra chances to build a 29-4 edge.

Dwyer said the Knights did a good job of getting into Palmyra’s passing lanes throughout the evening. E-M accomplished the same feat in its previous game against Fillmore Central. The Knights stormed out to a 24-4 lead and went on to win 61-30.

“We’ve had two straight games where we’ve been able to get a lot of good things done with our defense right away,” Dwyer said. “The girls played with a lot of energy tonight, and they wanted to make sure to start the game with that kind of defensive intensity. They did a really nice job of that.”

E-M kept Palmyra (7-10) from making a comeback in the second half. Backemeyer, Goudie and Ella Zierott scored on the first three trips of the period, and the team added eight points in a three-minute span to form a 52-16 lead. The Knights created a running-clock situation by making it 60-20 with six minutes to play.

Mans finished 5-of-5 from the field and posted 13 points, two assists, one rebound and three pass deflections. Vogler collected four points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal, and Tatum Backemeyer pocketed 16 points, three assists, three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.

Frahm helped E-M with 11 points, three blocks, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and three pass deflections. Ella Zierott collected two points, two assists, one steal, one block, one rebound and two pass deflections, and Goudie produced ten points, five rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection.

Annie Backemeyer secured two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Madie Justesen tallied two assists and one rebound, Zoe Zierott posted one rebound and one pass deflection and Charley Hanes had two points, one board and one assist. Ava Hohman made one pass deflection and Brooklyn Dowding saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock will begin the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Monday. The top-seeded Knights will host eighth-seeded Johnson County Central at 6 p.m. The winner will play either fourth-seeded Freeman or fifth-seeded Weeping Water on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Elmwood-Murdock 22 13 22 3 – 60

Palmyra 4 10 6 3 – 23

Elmwood-Murdock (60)

T. Backemeyer 5-14 3-4 16, Frahm 4-10 3-3 11, E. Zierott 1-4 0-0 2, Vogler 2-3 0-0 4, Goudie 5-8 0-0 10, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Mans 5-5 0-0 13, A. Backemeyer 1-4 0-0 2, Hanes 1-1 0-0 2, Z. Zierott 0-2 0-2 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0, Dowding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 6-9 60.

Palmyra (23)

Boyte 0-5 0-2 0, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Havranek 1-3 0-2 2, Martin 2-4 0-0 4, Schroeder 2-4 0-0 4, Walter 1-5 1-1 3, Myers 2-7 2-2 7, Ball 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 9-35 3-7 23.