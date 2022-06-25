Lions, Nationals square off in league tournament matchup

NEHAWKA – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes flipped on the electric switch of their offense in the final three innings Friday night in the league tournament.

The seventh-seeded Lions stopped fifth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 14-4 at Nehawka Ball Diamond. Louisville/Weeping Water scored 12 times in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to win. The teams played in the consolation round of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Senior Legion Tournament.

The Lions stormed ahead 2-0 in the opening inning, but the Nationals regrouped with three runs in the second. That 3-2 margin remained intact when Louisville/Weeping Water took its turn to bat in the fifth inning.

Alex Sorensen and Chase Savage opened the inning with consecutive singles, and Sorensen crossed the plate when E-M/N committed an infield error on Gage Scholting’s grounder. Lucas Kozeny gave the Lions a 5-3 lead when he drilled a two-run, two-out double to deep left field.

L/WW boosted the gap to 8-3 in the sixth. Sayler Rhodes reached base on a fielder’s choice and flew home when Savage knocked a RBI double to center. Scholting blasted a RBI ground-rule double that bounced over the right-field fence, and courtesy runner Riggs Wilson advanced to third base on a wild pitch with two outs. He scored when E-M/N committed an infield error.

The Lions poured in their final six runs in the seventh inning. Brayden Harms, Ryder Manske, Sorensen, Savage, Wilson and Cody Hrdy scored in the frame. Scholting delivered a two-run double to left field and Sorensen and Hrdy each had RBI singles during the rally. Harms added a single, Manske reached on an error and Savage drew a walk for the Lions.

Savage guided Louisville/Weeping Water at the plate with four hits and one walk. Scholting delivered three hits and drove in four runs, Kozeny brought home a pair of teammates and Manske delivered two hits and one walk. Sorensen, Hrdy and Savage each had RBI plate appearances and Brennan DeMike added a base hit.

Scholting kept the Nationals in check with his work on the mound. He threw 6 1/3 innings and posted eight strikeouts. He tossed first-pitch strikes to 16 batters and retired the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings. Savage registered two strikeouts in his relief duties in the seventh.

Louisville/Weeping Water will compete in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Plattsmouth. E-M/N ended its tournament run because there were not enough teams to play seventh-place or ninth-place games this year.

L/WW 200 033 6 – 14 15 2

E-M/N 030 000 1 – 4 7 6

