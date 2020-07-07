Lions reel off large victories in baseball games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes kept momentum on their side during a home doubleheader with Waterloo/Valley on Monday night.

The Lions picked up a pair of victories at Ash Grove Ball Complex. L/WW outscored Waterloo/Valley 20-5 in the Junior and Senior Legion baseball games.

Louisville/Weeping Water players defended their home diamond 11-4 in the Junior Legion matchup. Zach Hillabrand, Lucas Kozeny and Chase Savage all had three hits for the Lions. Kozeny drove in three runs and Savage tallied two RBI.

Kole Albert collected the pitching victory for L/WW. He scattered seven hits and had two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Gage Scholting allowed one hit and had three strikeouts in the final 1 1/3 innings.

The L/WW Seniors dominated Waterloo/Valley 9-1 in the nightcap. Davis Carlson highlighted the evening with a strong performance on the mound. He struck out 13 batters in his complete game. Carlson limited Waterloo/Valley to four hits and four walks.

Josh Nolte collected two hits and three runs batted in and Treyton Savage and Nash Callahan each had triples for the Lions. Savage drove in three runs and Callahan had one RBI.

Louisville/Weeping Water will resume the home portion of its schedule July 13 with a doubleheader against North Bend/Morse Bluff. Action is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

