Lions win first two state baseball games

L/WW used consistent offense to collect a victory over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Sunday. The Lions scored in five of the first six innings and collected eight hits.

Louisville/Weeping Water rallied from an early 2-1 deficit with a pair of runs in the third inning. The team notched a solo run in the fourth and went ahead 6-2 in the next frame. S-O-S worked within 6-4 before the Lions produced an insurance run in the sixth inning.

Heath guided L/WW’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Scholting launched a two-run home run and added one walk, Powell pounded one double and Treyton Savage produced two walks and two RBI.

Jake Renner collected one hit and one RBI and Leach and Chase Savage each had one single. Nash Callahan tallied one walk in the victory.

Scholting and Chase Savage each pitched in the game. Scholting went 4 1/3 innings and yielded one hit and zero walks with two strikeouts. Savage went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Louisville/Weeping Water will play Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tonight at 8 p.m. D-C-B defeated Crofton in the first round and stopped Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley on Sunday night.