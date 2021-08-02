Lions win first two state baseball games

PALMER – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes enjoyed a winning weekend of baseball with victories in their first two games at the state tournament.
The Lions traveled to Tiger Field in Palmer for the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament. L/WW continued its positive performances from last week’s district tournament. The team defeated all four higher-seeded district opponents to earn a state berth. Players then advanced in the winner’s bracket of the eight-team event during the opening two days of state.
Louisville/Weeping Water 5, Imperial 1
The Lions opened the tournament on Saturday with a matchup against Imperial. The Lions kept Imperial from gaining much scoring momentum in the game. The team’s pitching and defense held the Longhorns to four hits.
Treyton Savage and Avery Heath combined for the victory on the mound. Savage allowed zero hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Heath scattered four hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
Gage Scholting had one of the biggest at-bats of the game with a two-run single. Brayden Powell drove in one run with a sacrifice fly and Jake Renner and Gwyer Leach each had one hit. Savage helped L/WW’s offense with a 2-for-3 performance.
Louisville/Weeping Water 7, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 4
L/WW used consistent offense to collect a victory over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Sunday. The Lions scored in five of the first six innings and collected eight hits.
Louisville/Weeping Water rallied from an early 2-1 deficit with a pair of runs in the third inning. The team notched a solo run in the fourth and went ahead 6-2 in the next frame. S-O-S worked within 6-4 before the Lions produced an insurance run in the sixth inning.
Heath guided L/WW’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Scholting launched a two-run home run and added one walk, Powell pounded one double and Treyton Savage produced two walks and two RBI.
Jake Renner collected one hit and one RBI and Leach and Chase Savage each had one single. Nash Callahan tallied one walk in the victory.
Scholting and Chase Savage each pitched in the game. Scholting went 4 1/3 innings and yielded one hit and zero walks with two strikeouts. Savage went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Louisville/Weeping Water will play Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tonight at 8 p.m. D-C-B defeated Crofton in the first round and stopped Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley on Sunday night.
The winner of tonight’s game will play either Tecumseh or P-W-G at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The loser will play in the elimination bracket at 5 p.m. Tuesday.