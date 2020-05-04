Oatman to golf at Morningside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Ryan Oatman has pocketed many top scores on the golf course for Plattsmouth during his high school career.

He has a goal of accomplishing the same type of feats at Morningside College during the next four years.

The Plattsmouth senior recently signed a letter of intent to golf at the Sioux City school. Morningside is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and has a roster featuring athletes from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. The Mustangs won several tournaments this spring before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the season.

Oatman said he was looking forward to joining Morningside’s golf program. He said Morningside head coach Todd Sapp had been in constant communication over the past several seasons. He said that made a difference when choosing a school.

“When I first started looking at colleges I went on a visit to Morningside my sophomore year, and they set up a meeting with the golf coach for me,” Oatman said. “After discussing it felt like I did have a chance to keep playing at the next level.