Oatman to golf at Morningside

PLATTSMOUTH – Ryan Oatman has pocketed many top scores on the golf course for Plattsmouth during his high school career.
He has a goal of accomplishing the same type of feats at Morningside College during the next four years.
The Plattsmouth senior recently signed a letter of intent to golf at the Sioux City school. Morningside is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and has a roster featuring athletes from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. The Mustangs won several tournaments this spring before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the season.
Oatman said he was looking forward to joining Morningside’s golf program. He said Morningside head coach Todd Sapp had been in constant communication over the past several seasons. He said that made a difference when choosing a school.
“When I first started looking at colleges I went on a visit to Morningside my sophomore year, and they set up a meeting with the golf coach for me,” Oatman said. “After discussing it felt like I did have a chance to keep playing at the next level.
“After my junior year I went on another visit during my senior year and got offered a scholarship, and that kind of made the decision for me. It was the only school that took interest in me, the only school that was constantly e-mailing me asking how I was doing and the only school that was interested in me as a golfer.”
Oatman earned a spot in Plattsmouth’s varsity lineup as a freshman and competed in the conference and district tournaments. He returned to the starting unit as a sophomore and helped Plattsmouth finish sixth in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. He also helped PHS win duals over Syracuse and Platteview in 2018.
Oatman led the Blue Devils during his junior season. He earned a ninth-place medal at the Plattsmouth Invite and collected a career-best mark of 91 at the Blair Invite. He fired a 98 in the EMC Tournament and posted a team-best score of 99 at the District B-1 Tournament.
Oatman said he appreciated the complex nature of golf. The sport requires players to work on a wide variety of skills on different course layouts each time they compete.
“I think the thing I most enjoy about golf is the ability to play by yourself,” Oatman said. “It’s a team sport but you have to do well as an individual. Also, it’s not just a simple game. There’s many things that go into it, and I think it just appeals to kind of my nature of trying to do multiple things and having something to continuously work on. You can never be good enough at it because there’s always something more you can add.”
Oatman has earned academic honors as a Plattsmouth student. He has been involved in football, basketball, golf, Academy Core Leaders and the DECA business organization. He will major in accounting at Morningside.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!