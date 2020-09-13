Plattsmouth athlete captures NFL award

“Through this initiative, and in partnership with Hudl, one high school player will be honored each week through June 2021 for displaying exemplary football technique,” Kielpinski-Rogers said. “This award is voted on by a distinguished panel of NFL representatives including Troy Vincent, Jon Runyan, Roman Oben, Phil Bogle, Kevin Boothe and Jay Manahan.”

Vincent played 207 games in the NFL and made five Pro Bowls as a defensive back for the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. Runyan started 192 games as an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers, and Oben started 130 games as an offensive lineman for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers.

Bogle started on San Diego’s offensive line in 2003 and helped LaDainian Tomlinson rush for more than 1,600 yards that year. Boothe was an offensive lineman from 2006-14 and started 62 games during his career. Manahan is currently director of football communications and marketing for the NFL.

The league debuted the NFL Way to Play High School Award last year. Recipients came from schools of all sizes across the nation. NFL Network analysts talked about each of the winners on air throughout the 2019-20 season. They will highlight each student in the same fashion this year.