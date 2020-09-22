Plattsmouth wins big on Homecoming night, improves to 4-0

In the third quarter, Plattsmouth scored again on another Alexander to Prince touchdown pass and the successful extra point, which would be followed by a 1-yard run by Meneses early in the fourth with the extra point making it 35-0.

The Knights’ junior quarterback Sawyer Thompson spoiled Plattsmouth’s bid for a shutout when he ran 12 yards for a score in which he stretched his hand with the ball over the goal line as he was being tackled to the ground with 8 seconds remaining.

Meneses was the leading ground gainer for the Blue Devils rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

“He’s tougher than tough,” his coach said. “He’s reading his blockers better than before.”

Eggert rushed for 19 yards, including a scoring run, on eight carries, while Fitzpatrick carried the ball four times for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Alexander carried the ball five times for 13 yards, but through the air he completed three of five passes for 43 yards and two scores.

“Jack is making better decisions at quarterback,” Dzuris said.

Junior linebacker Dalton Baumgart led Plattsmouth defenders with eight solo tackles, seven assists and one sack.