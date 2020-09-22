Plattsmouth wins big on Homecoming night, improves to 4-0

PLATTSMOUTH – Still undefeated.
It was Homecoming for Plattsmouth High School and the Blue Devils made the most of this special game by defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 35-7 last Friday evening.
The win improved the Blue Devils record to 4 and 0.
“It’s always great to win a Homecoming game,” said Bob Dzuris, the Blue Devils head coach.
Plattsmouth took advantage of good field position when they got the ball inside the visitors’ 40-yard line and took it in for the early lead.
A key play came on when senior quarterback Jack Alexander threw a short pass to senior Brayden Zaliauskas who ran to the Knight 8-yard line before being tackled. Junior Christian Meneses then took it in, but Plattsmouth was called for holding.
However, Alexander would connect with junior Owen Prince for a 13-yard scoring pass with the extra point good for a 7-0 lead at the 7:25 mark.
Plattsmouth went ahead 14-0 at the 2:45 mark of the quarter when sophomore quarterback T.J. Fitzpatrick scored on an 8-yard run to increase the lead to 14-0 after the extra point.
In the second quarter, senior Adam Eggert scored on a 3-yard run with 8:38 to go. The PAT made it 21-0 with no further scoring before halftime.
In the third quarter, Plattsmouth scored again on another Alexander to Prince touchdown pass and the successful extra point, which would be followed by a 1-yard run by Meneses early in the fourth with the extra point making it 35-0.
The Knights’ junior quarterback Sawyer Thompson spoiled Plattsmouth’s bid for a shutout when he ran 12 yards for a score in which he stretched his hand with the ball over the goal line as he was being tackled to the ground with 8 seconds remaining.
Meneses was the leading ground gainer for the Blue Devils rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.
“He’s tougher than tough,” his coach said. “He’s reading his blockers better than before.”
Eggert rushed for 19 yards, including a scoring run, on eight carries, while Fitzpatrick carried the ball four times for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Alexander carried the ball five times for 13 yards, but through the air he completed three of five passes for 43 yards and two scores.
“Jack is making better decisions at quarterback,” Dzuris said.
Junior linebacker Dalton Baumgart led Plattsmouth defenders with eight solo tackles, seven assists and one sack.
Dzuris liked what he saw in the performance of his team overall.
“We had a solid offense, good defense and made special team plays. We’re becoming more solid with our offensive line blocking.”
Dzuris also praised the effort of the visiting team.
“They played hard,” Dzuris said. “It was a good win for us. We’re excited.”
Plattsmouth’s next game is Friday against Crete High School at the Doane University football stadium. Action will start at 7 p.m.
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0 0 0 7 – 7
Plattsmouth 14 7 7 7 – 35
