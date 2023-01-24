Shuler selected for NSWCA Hall of Fame

PLATTSMOUTH – Brett Shuler has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career as a wrestling coach at both Louisville and Plattsmouth.

He will make that description an official one this summer when he receives the top wrestling award in the state.

Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association officials announced this past weekend that they had selected Shuler as a member of the 2023 Hall of Fame class. The group will hold its annual Hall of Fame banquet on Friday, June 9, at the Borders Inn & Suites Banquet Room in Grand Island. Inductee photos will take place at 5 p.m. and a meal will start at 6 p.m.

Shuler said he was honored and grateful when he learned he would be recognized at the pinnacle of his profession.

“It was very humbling because I know a lot of the individuals who have been inducted over the years, and they are all outstanding people, both coaches and competitors,” Shuler said. “It’s quite an honor.”

Shuler will be one of four coaches who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jim Meyer of Fort Calhoun, Terry Owens of Harvard and Randy Schroeder of Rushville and West Holt will also be enshrined for their coaching achievements.

Six wrestlers will be inducted into the competitor category. The inductees include Dan Hilario of Omaha Burke and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Michael Klinginsmith of Kearney Catholic and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Dante D. Lewis of Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan and the University of Minnesota-Morris, Michael McClaren of Grand Island Central Catholic and Chadron State College, Keenan McCurdy of Lincoln East and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Mike Shoff of Sutton, Cambridge and South Dakota State University.

Three people will be inducted into the contributor category for helping to grow the sport across the state. The inductees include Bill Booth of Logan View, Danny Daniels of Ainsworth and Bill Gubbels of Randolph.

Shuler said he has enjoyed meeting many young adults throughout his time in Cass County. He said those lifelong friendships have been one of the best parts about the coaching profession.

“Watching so many of the young men I had the opportunity to coach over the years mature into fantastic adults,” Shuler said. “I also feel very blessed to have been able to coach both of my sons throughout their high school careers.”

Shuler began his coaching career at Louisville and led the Lions from 1993-2007. Louisville finished third in the Class D State Meet in both 2002 and 2003 and placed fifth in 2004. Six LHS athletes won a combined 13 state titles during his tenure.

Shuler continued that success after moving to Plattsmouth for the 2008 season. Seven PHS athletes reached state championship matches during his time with the program. Plattsmouth finished third in the 2013 Class B team race and participated in the inaugural state duals tournament.

Shuler stepped down from coaching in March 2014 to watch his son Brandon wrestle for Northwestern College. He returned to lead the PHS program in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Shuler said there were too many coaching role models to list individually. He felt there were many people who made positive influences on him while he was growing up. That helped him decide to go into a profession where he could have a Hall of Fame impact on others.

“I will say that there were a number of my former high school and college coaches who impacted my decision to enter the profession,” Shuler said. “Also, several of the great people I had the opportunity to coach with in both wrestling and other sports, as well as the outstanding coaches around the state I had the opportunity to coach against.

“I believe that this sport brings out the best in people and watching others’ approach to coaching, teaching and relationship building has been very beneficial to my career.”