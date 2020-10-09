Trailblazers take part in conference races

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water athletes competed against conference opponents on Tuesday during their trip to Tecumseh Country Club.
The Trailblazers took part in girls and boys races at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. E-M/WW battled programs from six other schools at the cross country event.
The E-M/WW girls earned sixth place in the league meet with 75 points. Sara Kicak led the Trailblazers with a 19th-place time of 28:28.10. Treva Wright, Elizabeth Harder, Bri Ross, Dakota Reiman and Ciera Dieter compiled marks for E-M/WW during the day.
The Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water boys finished sixth with 82 points. Matt Cover captured a league medal with a 12th-place run of 20:08.38. Austin Patton joined Cover in the top 20 with a 16th-place effort of 21:06.38. Tucker Oehlerking, Rylan Packett and Noah Hammons added times for the team.
E-M/WW athletes will participate in the District C-1 Meet at Sycamore Farms at 1150 River Road in Waterloo. Girls will run at 5 p.m. and the boys race will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Arlington, Auburn, Boys Town, Conestoga, DC West, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Platteview and Syracuse are scheduled to run at districts.
Girls Team Results
Auburn 32, Palmyra 33, Falls City 44, Freeman 62, Malcolm 68, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 75, Johnson County Central no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Emily Frey (PLY) 21:34.80, 2) Sidney Binder (AUB) 22:14.50, 3) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 22:46.40, 4) Ava Palm (PLY) 24:31.00, 5) Brenna Leyden (FCY) 24:44.80, 6) Grace Schleining (MLC) 24:48.70, 7) Nia Crawford (FCY) 25:36.10, 8) Kailey Otto (FRE) 25:39.50, 9) Courtlyn Keeling (AUB) 25:47.00, 10) Kyra Becker (AUB) 25:49.70, 11) Lauren Shafer (MLC) 25:58.20, 12) Mollie Beekman (FRE) 26:04.40, 13) Ava Armbruster (FCY) 26:14.40, 14) Ava Gerdes (AUB) 26:15.80, 15) Madison Pingel (JCC) 26:17.90
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Sara Kicak 28:28.10 (19th), Treva Wright 28:28.60 (20th), Elizabeth Harder 28:38.30 (21st), Bri Ross 29:15.80 (23rd), Dakota Reiman 31:58.90 (30th), Ciera Dieter 33:39.70 (33rd)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 19, Freeman 40, Palmyra 57, Falls City 72, Auburn 80, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 82, Johnson County Central 107
Top 15 Results
1) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 18:10.52, 2) Eli Bottom (FCY) 18:42.23, 3) Dillon Beach (MLC) 18:52.02, 4) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:52.70, 5) Noah Jurgens (FRE) 19:11.81, 6) Tandon Buhr (FRE) 19:17.26, 7) Johnny Boesen (MLC) 19:30.59, 8) Matthew Burbach (MLC) 19:31.75, 9) Wesley Havelka (FRE) 19:42.35, 10) Joe Brockhaus (MLC) 19:47.30, 11) Sam Jacobitz (AUB) 20:04.82, 12) Matt Cover (EMWW) 20:08.38, 13) Derek Mason (AUB) 20:19.58, 14) Karter Nider (PLY) 20:44.88, 15) Zane Zoucha (MLC) 20:58.35
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Matt Cover 20:08.38 (12th), Austin Patton 21:06.38 (16th), Tucker Oehlerking 22:29.38 (24th), Rylan Packett 23:43.44 (30th), Noah Hammons 29:58.96 (37th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!