Trailblazers take part in conference races

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water athletes competed against conference opponents on Tuesday during their trip to Tecumseh Country Club.

The Trailblazers took part in girls and boys races at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. E-M/WW battled programs from six other schools at the cross country event.

The E-M/WW girls earned sixth place in the league meet with 75 points. Sara Kicak led the Trailblazers with a 19th-place time of 28:28.10. Treva Wright, Elizabeth Harder, Bri Ross, Dakota Reiman and Ciera Dieter compiled marks for E-M/WW during the day.

The Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water boys finished sixth with 82 points. Matt Cover captured a league medal with a 12th-place run of 20:08.38. Austin Patton joined Cover in the top 20 with a 16th-place effort of 21:06.38. Tucker Oehlerking, Rylan Packett and Noah Hammons added times for the team.

E-M/WW athletes will participate in the District C-1 Meet at Sycamore Farms at 1150 River Road in Waterloo. Girls will run at 5 p.m. and the boys race will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Arlington, Auburn, Boys Town, Conestoga, DC West, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Platteview and Syracuse are scheduled to run at districts.