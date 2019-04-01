WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls basketball team finished the 2018-19 season 18-9. Reagan Aronson, Jamison Twomey, Brianna Lawson, Kelsi Vogler, Bailee Nissen, Cadence Porter, Reba Wilson, Lauren Wehrbein, Grace Cave, Kiera Brack, Peyton Barrett, Lexi Ahrens, Brooklyn Rathe and Karley Ridge appeared in varsity games this year.
Weeping Water advanced to the state tournament for the second time in school history. The Indians finished second in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament and won the District D1-8 championship.
Offense
Weeping Water finished the season with 1,377 points and averaged 51.0 points per game. The team went 470-of-1,298 from the field (36.2 percent) and 182-of-638 from 3-point range (28.5 percent). The Indians finished 255-of-425 from the free-throw line (60.0 percent).
Barrett led Weeping Water with 517 points. She averaged 19.9 points per game and made 168 field goals. Barrett went 168-of-434 from the floor and 75-of-230 from 3-point range. She also drained 69.7 percent of her free throws (106-of-152).
Cave generated 490 points for the Indians. She averaged 18.8 points per game and sank 174 field goals. She went 174-of-432 from the field and 59-of-203 from 3-point range. She also knocked home 68 percent of her free throws (83-of-122).
Lawson was the third member of the team to reach triple digits. She scored 104 points and averaged 4.0 points per game. Lawson went 32-of-136 from the floor and 20-of-89 from behind the arc. She finished 20-of-37 from the free-throw stripe.
Twomey (64), Nissen (57), Wilson (49), Aronson (40), Ahrens (32), Porter (12), Rathe (4), Brack (4), Vogler (2), Wehrbein (1) and Ridge (1) added points for Weeping Water this season.
Weeping Water dished out 233 assists and averaged 8.6 per game. Cave led the team with 88 assists and Lawson generated 53 assists. Barrett (28), Wilson (16), Nissen (12), Ahrens (10), Twomey (7), Ridge (4), Brack (1) and Vogler (1) helped the Indians in the category.
Defense
Weeping Water finished the campaign with 22 blocks. Cave made 17 blocks and Barrett posted three blocks. Lawson and Nissen each registered one block this year.
The Indians produced 336 steals and averaged 12.4 per game. Cave (113), Barrett (94) and Lawson (44) paced the team in the category. Nissen (29), Wilson (28), Ahrens (9), Twomey (8), Aronson (7), Brack (2), Wehrbein (1) and Vogler (1) added steals.
WWHS ended the year with 227 pass deflections and averaged 8.4 per game. Cave (71), Barrett (52), Lawson (29), Wilson (21), Ahrens (16), Nissen (14), Twomey (7), Porter (3), Ridge (2), Aronson (1), Vogler (1) and Brack (1) made pass deflections.
Rebounding
Weeping Water ended the year with 763 rebounds and averaged 28.3 per game. The team hauled in 251 offensive rebounds.
Barrett paced Weeping Water with 162 rebounds (68 offensive, 94 defensive). Cave produced 147 boards (50 offensive, 97 defensive) and Lawson tallied 86 rebounds (32 offensive, 54 defensive). Wilson added 58 rebounds (32 offensive, 26 defensive) and Nissen had 57 boards (28 offensive, 29 defensive).
Ahrens (48), Aronson (25), Twomey (20), Ridge (10), Porter (9), Vogler (5), Rathe (2), Wehrbein (1) and Brack (1) pitched in rebounds for the Indians.