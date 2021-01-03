Weeping Water girls win tournament championship

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls earned a chance to smile with a tournament trophy with their work in their home gym.
The Indians finished first in their pool of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament Dec. 28 and 30. Weeping Water stopped Raymond Central and Sterling at the event. The team improved its season mark to 7-3.
Weeping Water 51, Raymond Central 29
Weeping Water led from the opening tip against Raymond Central in the first round on Dec. 28. The Indians established a 23-7 edge in the first quarter and made the halftime gap 35-11. The team maintained the double-figure lead the rest of the way.
Grace Cave (22 points) and Reagan Aronson (12) led Weeping Water’s offense. Reba Wilson and Brooklyn Rathe each had four points, Jami Twomey scored three points and Karley Ridge, Lexi Mogensen and Natania French each tallied two points.
Raymond Central 7 4 5 13 – 29
Weeping Water 23 12 12 4 – 51
Raymond Central (29)
Harris 8, Peterson 7, Lubischer 6, Gehle 4, Hudson 3, Potter 1.
Weeping Water (51)
Aronson 12, Twomey 3, Cave 22, Ridge 2, Wilson 4, Rathe 4, Mogensen 2, French 2.
Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42
The Indians claimed the tournament title on Dec. 30 with sold free-throw shooting. Weeping Water finished 13-of-18 at the line in the game and made pressure-filled free throws in the fourth quarter. WWHS went 6-of-7 in the final stretch to stop Sterling.
Cave, Twomey and Ridge kept Weeping Water in contention in the first quarter. Cave scored six points, Twomey drained one 3-pointer and Ridge made a basket for the Indians.
Weeping Water stepped up its defense in the second quarter. The team changed a 12-11 deficit into a 21-15 lead during the eight-minute spurt. WWHS held the Jets to just one basket and one free throw in the period.
The team increased its advantage after returning to the court. Weeping Water embarked on an 18-8 run in the third quarter to gain a double-digit cushion. Cave, Aronson, Twomey, Ridge, Wilson and Brack led the team’s diverse scoring attack.
Sterling’s Macy Richardson and Ella Wingert tried to lead a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Wingert knocked home two 3-pointers and Richardson scored 11 points for the Jets. Weeping Water kept Sterling at bay with effective offense. Ridge, Wilson and Cave posted baskets and Twomey and Cave drained free throws.
Cave led all scorers with 23 points and Wilson produced ten points. Twomey generated seven points, Ridge had six points and Brack finished with three points. Aronson scored two points and Rathe and Mogensen helped the team defensively.
Weeping Water is scheduled to host Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday, Jan. 7. The teams will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Weeping Water Activities Center.
Sterling 12 3 8 19 – 42
Weeping Water 11 10 18 12 – 51
Sterling (42)
Richardson 17, Wingert 9, Walters 3, Wusk 4, Boldt 3, E. Harms 2, Lafferty 2, Goracke 2, L. Harms 0, Dolbon 0, Jenssen 0.
Weeping Water (51)
Aronson 2, Twomey 7, Cave 23, Ridge 6, Wilson 10, Brack 3, Rathe 0, Mogensen 0.