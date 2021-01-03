Weeping Water girls win tournament championship

Aronson 12, Twomey 3, Cave 22, Ridge 2, Wilson 4, Rathe 4, Mogensen 2, French 2.

Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42

The Indians claimed the tournament title on Dec. 30 with sold free-throw shooting. Weeping Water finished 13-of-18 at the line in the game and made pressure-filled free throws in the fourth quarter. WWHS went 6-of-7 in the final stretch to stop Sterling.

Cave, Twomey and Ridge kept Weeping Water in contention in the first quarter. Cave scored six points, Twomey drained one 3-pointer and Ridge made a basket for the Indians.

Weeping Water stepped up its defense in the second quarter. The team changed a 12-11 deficit into a 21-15 lead during the eight-minute spurt. WWHS held the Jets to just one basket and one free throw in the period.

The team increased its advantage after returning to the court. Weeping Water embarked on an 18-8 run in the third quarter to gain a double-digit cushion. Cave, Aronson, Twomey, Ridge, Wilson and Brack led the team’s diverse scoring attack.