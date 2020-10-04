Weeping Water sweeps pair of schools

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes created a happy locker room Thursday night with a pair of victories on their home court.

The Indians swept two matches in a volleyball triangular with Lewiston and Omaha Christian Academy. WWHS improved to 9-11 on the season.

Weeping Water 2, Omaha Christian Academy 0

The Indians collected a 25-19, 25-20 triumph. Weeping Water posted 14 kills and 11 aces in the match and scooped up 24 digs against OCA (8-5).

Seniors Addi Bickford and Reagan Aronson each made the most of their time on the court. Bickford went 14-of-15 serving with two aces and registered eight digs and 12 assists. Aronson ended the match with five kills and five digs.

Karley Ridge helped the squad with four kills and a .214 hitting percentage. Sammi Burch went 11-of-12 serving with five aces and knocked home two kills, and Abby Meeske ended the match with two kills, two aces, two digs and one assist.

Lexi Mogensen collected five digs and went 8-of-8 serving with two aces. Emily Ridge generated one kill, Sam Hammons made two digs and Riley Hohn saw court time for the team.