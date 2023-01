Weeping Water wins pair of wrestling duals

GENOA – The Weeping Water boys enjoyed a successful night on the wrestling mat with a pair of victories on Thursday.

The Indians traveled to Twin River for a double dual featuring Twin River, Weeping Water, Palmer and Plainview. Weeping Water took on both Twin River and Palmer during the event.

Weeping Water 54, Twin River 28

The Indians jumped ahead with four straight forfeit victories. The team maintained the lead the rest of the way. Brennan DeMike, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Cole Coster, Austin Patton, Lukas Gage, Cole Essary, Luke Harms and John Ridge posted points for Weeping Water.

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) won by forfeit

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Cole Coster (WW) won by forfeit

106 – Landen Cauthon (TWR) pinned Myles Dowling (WW), 2:37

113 – Adam Schroeder (TWR) pinned Gabriel Hagan (WW), 1:05

120 – Austin Patton (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit

132 – Shane Smith (TWR) pinned James Dean (WW), 1:00

138 – Cole Essary (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Carter Ziemba (TWR) maj. dec. Jameson Sumibcay (WW), 12-2

160 – John Ridge (WW) pinned Nathanial Mundahl (TWR), 0:49

170 – Spencer Kula (TWR) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:23

Weeping Water 54, Palmer 29

The Indians followed a similar winning strategy against Palmer. Weeping Water went ahead 30-0 and stayed in front after that.

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Leo Guzman (PLM), 3:41

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Jacob Stromberg (PLM) pinned Cole Coster (WW), 0:31

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Holden Essary (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Kane Kucera (PLM) won by forfeit

126 – Lukas Gage (WW) pinned Jason Thompson (PLM), 3:14

132 – James Dean (WW) won by forfeit

138 – Emmerson Earl (PLM) pinned Cole Essary (WW), 1:15

145 – Gatlin Reimers (PLM) tech fall Luke Harms (WW), 18-2 (4:22)

152 – Jameson Sumibcay (WW) won by forfeit

160 – Dawson Lemburg (PLM) pinned John Ridge (WW), 3:16

170 – Keegan McDonald (WW) pinned Erik Samuelson (PLM), 1:19

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit