Wildcats start softball season at Milford Quad

MILFORD – Cass softball players checked off the first date on their fall calendar Saturday with a trip to the Milford Quad.

The Wildcats squared off with Nebraska City, Milford and Wilber-Clatonia in the season-opening event. Teams spent the morning and early afternoon playing on two diamonds at Welch Park in comfortable weather conditions. The Wildcats ended the event 0-3 with two close contests against Milford and Wilber-Clatonia.

Cass co-head coach Molly Stieren said the team gained a great deal from playing three games in a row. She said the Wildcats became more confident in their hitting and fielding abilities as the day went on.

“We had a lot of girls playing in new roles, so today was a good chance for them to see what it was like,” Stieren said. “The good thing is that the errors we had today were physical instead of mental, and physical errors are easy to fix. You always learn a lot in the first tournament, and I think today we learned that we have the ability to do a lot of things well.”

Nebraska City 8, Cass 0

Nebraska City controlled the morning’s first matchup with a powerful offense. The team collected 13 hits and had runners on base in nearly all of the six innings.

“Nebraska City can really hit the ball well,” Stieren said. “I was impressed with them.”

The Pioneers jumped ahead 4-0 in the first frame and expanded the gap to 6-0 in the fourth. The team added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the sixth.

Ella Aaberg and Emma Renner each collected singles for Cass. Megan Gissler and Elizabeth Harvey each made three defensive assists and Lauren Green and Aaberg each made two defensive assists.

Senior MacKaylee Madsen produced a defensive highlight in the fourth inning. She caught a line drive in center field with a runner on first base. She then rocketed a throw to first baseman Emory Trofholz for an inning-ending double play.

Nebraska City 401 102 – 8 13 0

Cass 000 000 – 0 2 1

Milford 7, Cass 4

The Wildcats gave Milford a stern test in the second game. The Eagles flew ahead 5-0 after three innings before Cass posted a four-run outburst in the fourth. Milford regrouped and held on to win in the next two innings.

“Milford’s had good teams for a long time, so it was nice to see how we competed against them,” Stieren said. “We started to put some hits together against them, and I think our confidence went through the roof after that.”

Gissler and Renner jumpstarted the Cass offense in the fourth with consecutive one-out singles. Gissler scored when Milford made an error on Madsen’s infield grounder, and Renner and Madsen raced home on Piper Meisinger’s two-run shot to center field. Courtesy runner Sophia Lange made it 5-4 when she scored on a second Milford error.

Macy Stutzman and Maeli Kubicek kept Milford in front with RBI singles in the bottom of the inning. The Eagles threw out a runner at third base to end the fifth inning, and relief pitcher Myranda Schildt retired the side in order in the sixth.

Aaberg kept the Wildcats in the game with her work in the pitching circle. She surrendered zero walks and scattered 12 hits in her 80-pitch performance. She had two strikeouts and gave up just three earned runs during the day.

Gissler and Renner each led Cass with two singles and one run. Meisinger had one single and two RBI and Green and Trofholz each posted one single. Madsen scored after reaching on an error, Hannah Bogatz reached once on an error and Lange crossed the plate once.

Gissler and Green each made two defensive assists and several running catches. Green flew over to grab a fly ball in foul territory on the third-base side, and Gissler made three leaping catches from her spot at shortstop.

Cass 000 400 – 4 7 4

Milford 122 20x – 7 12 2

Wilber-Clatonia 11, Cass 10

The Wildcats and Wolverines played a close game in the early afternoon. Wilber-Clatonia went ahead 7-0 before Cass scored ten runs in the top of the third inning. WCHS made it 10-8 in the third and ended action in the time-limit game with three runs in the fourth.

Stieren said it was a good sign to see the Wildcats put together the ten-run rally.

“We could have gotten down on ourselves after falling behind by seven runs, but the girls showed a lot by battling back,” Stieren said. “They gave themselves a chance to win the game, and that’s a positive thing that we can take from this.”

Bogatz, Emma Heinold and Harleigh Vogler began the team’s third inning by reaching on an error and two walks. Aaberg drove in two runs with a single to center, Harvey knocked a RBI single to center and Gissler loaded the bases with a walk.

Renner tied the scoreboard at 7-7 with a three-run line drive to center, and she came home after Madsen reached base on an error. Bogatz then reached safely on an infield error, which paved the way for Vogler’s two-run double to left with two outs. Vogler crossed home plate to make it 10-7 after Aaberg reached base on an error.

Wilber-Clatonia entered the fourth inning down 10-8 and tied things on a one-out RBI single by Delaney Mazza. WCHS senior Morgan Watson reached on an error and freshman Aubrey Ninmemin posted a game-winning single to left field.

Vogler helped the Wildcats with one double, one walk, two runs and two RBI. Renner produced one single, one walk, one run and three RBI, and Aaberg boosted the Cass offense with one single, one run and two RBI. She also reached once on an error.

Harvey tallied one single, one run and one RBI, Bogatz scored twice after reaching on errors and Gissler walked and scored once. Madsen scored once after reaching on an error, Green and Heinold each drew one walk and Lange scored one run.

Aaberg paced the Wildcats with three defensive assists. Gissler and Vogler each added one defensive assist for the team.

Cass 0 0 10 0 – 10 4 4

Wilber-Clatonia 0 7 1 3 – 11 7 4