Wildcats to begin inaugural softball campaign this fall

School board members from both districts approved the Cass Wildcats co-op arrangement earlier this spring. The Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors gave formal state approval for the new program on May 21.

The schools had their first chance to work together soon after the approval process was completed. Representatives from both districts came together to choose the name, mascot and colors for the new program. They selected Cass Wildcats as the team name and black and yellow for the official colors.

“The name, mascot and colors were selected by coaches, activity directors and players,” Little said. “Both schools came up with a couple of ideas for each, we met and discussed and ultimately took it back to the girls to see what they thought. Both schools had the same idea for a mascot, as Wildcats seemed to be a good fit when you think of Lions and Cougars.”

Softball jerseys for the Cass Wildcats arrived June 10. A white uniform features the Wildcats name in cursive at the top and the name and uniform number in black type with yellow trim. A second uniform has yellow for the main body and black-colored sleeves. The uniform number on these uniforms is white with black trim, and the Wildcats name is black with white trim.