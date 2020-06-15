Wildcats to begin inaugural softball campaign this fall

Softball players from two Cass County schools will begin wearing new black-and-yellow uniforms on local diamonds this fall.
Conestoga and Louisville Board of Education members have agreed to sponsor a cooperative softball team for the next two years. The Cass Wildcats will begin action in August and will feature students from both schools. The co-op agreement will be for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Conestoga Activities Director Jason Ahrens and Louisville Activities Director Clint Little both said they were excited about the potential for the new program. Conestoga and Louisville will both be moving from the East Central Nebraska Conference to the Nebraska Capitol Conference this fall. More than two dozen players will likely be on this year’s roster, which will allow the Wildcats to play many junior varsity and varsity games.
“Louisville decided to co-op with Conestoga for softball as we felt they were a great match for us, as both schools are making our way to the Capitol Conference,” Little said. “I feel that both schools thought that this partnership could be very beneficial. We look forward to working with Conestoga.”
“With us both moving to the Capitol Conference and with the great respect we have for Louisville, it made sense for us to work together to give our athletes more opportunities to compete,” Ahrens said.
School board members from both districts approved the Cass Wildcats co-op arrangement earlier this spring. The Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors gave formal state approval for the new program on May 21.
The schools had their first chance to work together soon after the approval process was completed. Representatives from both districts came together to choose the name, mascot and colors for the new program. They selected Cass Wildcats as the team name and black and yellow for the official colors.
“The name, mascot and colors were selected by coaches, activity directors and players,” Little said. “Both schools came up with a couple of ideas for each, we met and discussed and ultimately took it back to the girls to see what they thought. Both schools had the same idea for a mascot, as Wildcats seemed to be a good fit when you think of Lions and Cougars.”
Softball jerseys for the Cass Wildcats arrived June 10. A white uniform features the Wildcats name in cursive at the top and the name and uniform number in black type with yellow trim. A second uniform has yellow for the main body and black-colored sleeves. The uniform number on these uniforms is white with black trim, and the Wildcats name is black with white trim.
Ahrens said Conestoga officials decided to seek a partner for the softball program after struggling with low roster numbers in 2018 and 2019. The Cougars went to three straight district title games from 2015-2017 and won the Class C state championship in 2015. The program had 11 players in 2018 and the same amount last year.
Those smaller numbers forced Conestoga to cancel its junior varsity schedule in both seasons. The Cougars also had to forfeit several varsity contests because there were not enough players to field a full team.
“By partnering with Louisville we are hoping to give our softball players more opportunities to develop at appropriate levels,” Ahrens said. “We will also be able to guarantee that we are able to play all of the games on our schedule without the fear of having to forfeit due to injury or sickness.”
Louisville had previously shared a softball program with Weeping Water. The Cass County Central co-op team enjoyed many successful seasons over the past decade. The Crush finished fourth in the Class C State Tournament in 2010 and had multiple winning campaigns since then. Cass County Central went 14-14 and played in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament last year.
Crush players had worn their own Cass County Central jerseys during the co-op between Louisville and Weeping Water. Little said the Louisville and Weeping Water school districts would each receive an equal share of the now-obsolete Crush uniforms. Each district will be able to decide what they want to do with the old jerseys.
Ahrens said the Cass Wildcats program would split both practice and game sites during the upcoming season. The Wildcats will play at Young Park in Murray and Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. Students from both schools are familiar with the two locations, as Conestoga and Cass County Central used those diamonds last season.
Each school will provide one head coach and one assistant coach for the Wildcats. Uniform, equipment and travel expenses will be split evenly between the districts.
The Wildcats are scheduled to begin their season Aug. 22 if the COVID-19 situation improves. The first games for the new program will be against Milford, Nebraska City and Wilber-Clatonia at the Milford Quad. The team will face Plattsmouth and Omaha Mercy in a triangular at Plattsmouth Aug. 25 before the home opener against Auburn in Murray on Aug. 27.
