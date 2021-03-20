Winkler boosts Bellevue with star-studded career

BELLEVUE – Jamie Winkler has invested her time, talents and character into helping Bellevue University’s basketball team reach successful heights the past four years.
Her positive decisions have helped her venture into star-studded territory for the Bruins.
The Louisville graduate ended her collegiate basketball career this winter as one of the best players in Bellevue history. She became the school’s all-time assists leader in February and helped the Bruins win dozens of North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) games. She also made a positive name for herself with her classroom and community work at the school.
Winkler said she was grateful for the encouragement she received from the entire Bellevue community. She said that boosted her confidence and made a big difference in her time with the program.
“The number-one thing I enjoyed most about being at Bellevue was the support,” Winkler said. “Seems like that is something that should be a given in sports. But, there are always going to be those people out there that love you when you are doing well and then forget about you when you are struggling.
“Being an athlete at Bellevue, I had coaches, teammates, trainers, parents, students, professors, administration and community members giving me unconditional support at all times. I was blessed to have such a tight-knit community at the high school and collegiate level.”
Winkler entered the Bellevue locker room after completing a decorated basketball career at Louisville. She finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,037 points and reeled off 447 assists, 359 rebounds and 319 steals. The Lions qualified for state twice while she was at LHS and the team finished fourth in the 2016 Class C-1 State Tournament.
Winkler made an immediate impact for the Bruins. She played in all 32 games in her freshman year and averaged 4.8 points and 1.3 assists per contest. She started all 33 games for Bellevue as a sophomore and scored in double figures 16 times.
That production from Winkler helped the team reach many of its goals. Bellevue won the regular-season conference title that year and followed that up with a league tournament championship. That allowed the Bruins to qualify for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament for the first time.
Winkler appeared in 29 games as a junior and led the team with 54 steals. She continued to shine as a member of the starting lineup this year. She guided the Bruins with 72 assists and chipped in 234 points, 41 steals and 73 rebounds. She was on the court for 685 minutes during her senior season.
Winkler’s passing abilities played a pivotal role in her success. She rose to the top of the Bellevue leaderboard with 309 career assists. She said it was fun to help her teammates enter their names in the scoring column.
“It is crazy because I didn’t even know how many assists I had until my coach told me after the (league tournament) semifinals game that I reached 300 assists,” Winkler said. “Being a facilitator has always just been a natural part of my game. Throughout my career, I got good at knowing where my teammates were going to go before they even knew.
“It was a good feeling to have knowing that my coaches and teammates trusted me with the ball to make the right plays. The best part of being a facilitator was setting teammates up for an open shot and seeing their confidence build up.”
Winkler has also led the Bruins with her upbeat personality traits. She received the NSAA Champions of Character Award in February for her work off the court. Students earn the prestigious honor by showcasing integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
Winkler earned the NSAA Scholar-Athlete Award in each of her first three seasons and will likely collect her fourth honor at the end of this semester. She pocketed the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Award in her junior season and will graduate this spring with a business degree.
Winkler said she had learned many beneficial lessons playing basketball at Bellevue. She said those investments would pay positive dividends as she ventures into her future business career.
“One skill I have learned is how to lead people through adversity,” Winkler said. “Even as a freshman, I was asked to step up and be a leader on the team.
“Basketball season in college basically never ends. During each year, you have to deal with injuries, team chemistry, road trips and a million other things you wouldn’t even think of until you are put in the position. This year it happened to be COVID and figuring out how to deal with quarantines, cancelled games/practices, reconditioning, mental health and so much more.
“Through mistakes and successes, I have learned to be more empathetic and understanding. I have learned how to communicate with different types of personalities because not everyone responds the same way. Most importantly, I learned that you can’t control what happens to you but you can control how you react.”