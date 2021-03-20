Winkler boosts Bellevue with star-studded career

“It is crazy because I didn’t even know how many assists I had until my coach told me after the (league tournament) semifinals game that I reached 300 assists,” Winkler said. “Being a facilitator has always just been a natural part of my game. Throughout my career, I got good at knowing where my teammates were going to go before they even knew.

“It was a good feeling to have knowing that my coaches and teammates trusted me with the ball to make the right plays. The best part of being a facilitator was setting teammates up for an open shot and seeing their confidence build up.”

Winkler has also led the Bruins with her upbeat personality traits. She received the NSAA Champions of Character Award in February for her work off the court. Students earn the prestigious honor by showcasing integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

Winkler earned the NSAA Scholar-Athlete Award in each of her first three seasons and will likely collect her fourth honor at the end of this semester. She pocketed the NAIA Scholar-Athlete Award in her junior season and will graduate this spring with a business degree.

Winkler said she had learned many beneficial lessons playing basketball at Bellevue. She said those investments would pay positive dividends as she ventures into her future business career.