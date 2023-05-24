Hi, everyone.

We are getting ready for our alumni salad luncheon that will be on Saturday, May 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The suggested price is $10 per person. I hope to see you here. If you have any questions, give me a call.

We will be having our spring garage sale on June 2 and 3 along with the city-wide garage sales in town. If anyone would like to donate to the sale, give me a call. No large furniture please. Any questions, give me a call. Thank you for thinking of us.

With the rising food cost along with everything else that keeps going up, the board has decided to increase our suggested meal price by $1. So, starting in our new fiscal year (which is July 1st), the new suggested price will be $6 for dine in, $6.50 for carry outs and home delivery. We want to thank all of you for your support through the years and in the future.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone, young and old, is welcome. We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome.

Take care

Memorials:

Bob and Jane Paul gave in memory of Jo Chamberlain.

From: Bob and Jane Paul, Rich and Carol Smiley gave in memory of Marvin Vrooman.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.